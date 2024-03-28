Nickelodeon star Drake Bell discussed whether he regrets child stardom. Here's what he said after 'Quiet on Set' was released.

Quiet on Set brings attention to what was going on behind the scenes on various Nickelodeon shows. And Drake Bell’s story startled viewers. Bell was sexually abused by former actor, dialogue coach, director, and producer Brian Peck. Now, Bell is answering questions regarding the cost of child star fame. Here’s what he said about whether he regrets becoming a celebrity at a young age.

Drake Bell says whether he regrets child stardom after the ‘Quiet on Set’ documentary release

Drake Bell comes forward in Quiet on Set about the sexual abuse he endured from Brian Peck during his days as a child star on Nickelodeon. While speaking on The Sarah Fraser Show, Bell explained the impact that the sexual abuse had on his life, his family, and his opinion of child stardom. So, does he regret diving into the industry at a young age? Bell said that the answer is complicated.

“It’s really hard. … As much as I would’ve preferred to not go through the pain and have everything that I’ve been dealing with on the inside for so many years, I, at the same time, was doing absolutely what I love to do,” Bell said. “It’s like my air, my oxygen; it’s how I breathe. Ever since I was 5 years old, I just wanted to get on stage and make people laugh and sing songs and make music and be an entertainer.”

Bell added that he felt lucky to have had such a successful show with fellow actor Josh Peck. “When I go out into the public, and I have people come up to me and say, ‘Oh my gosh, my mom was in the hospital during the time of Drake & Josh, and my only escape during those moments was watching the two of you’ … would I want to take that away or not have had an impact like that on so many people’s lives around the world?”

Drake Bell addressed his past mistakes and going to rehab after the documentary series

Drake Bell | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is no stranger to experiencing trouble and scandal in his adult life. On The Sarah Fraser Show, he admitted that keeping the abuse a secret had a lasting impact on the rest of his life and the decisions he made as an adult.

“Keeping it inside for so long is only going to … I think people can see what happens when you’re just thinking you’re alone and everyone is against you,” Bell continued.

Bell added that he had a “very small group” of professionals in his corner following the court case against Brian Peck. “So, having all of that build up and kept inside for so long. I mean, you see the DUIs, the problems in my relationships,” he said. “You end up hurting people along the way.”

He said The New York Times retracted ‘completely false and untrue’ statements about him

After Quiet on Set released, Drake Bell said that The New York Times retracted statements they previously made about him being a registered sex offender.

“There’s been so much said,” Bell explained. “I mean, The New York Times reported that I’m a registered S.O. and that I pled guilty to S.A., which they just printed a retraction, by the way. Two years later, The New York Times printed a retraction to their article that everybody reposted, every TikTocker, every YouTuber …. It’s difficult. You’re battling with things that are being said about you that are completely false and untrue.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is available to stream on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.