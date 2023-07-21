Food Network star Rachael Ray nearly killed Tony Bennett when he visited her home for dinner. Here's the accident that took place.

Tony Bennett is one of the most well-known names in music and entertainment. Sadly, he died in July 2023, and he left behind a legacy fans will never forget. Racheal Ray from the Food Network was extremely close to Bennett — and she called how she nearly killed him once. Here’s what she shared.

Rachael Ray recalled a time when she ‘almost killed’ Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett and Rachael Ray became close through the years, and Ray even cooked for Bennett and his wife, Susan Benedetto. Unfortunately, one dinner party night didn’t go according to plan. Ray asked Bennett and his wife to come over for cocktails and food, and she wanted to make sure the house was spotless before their arrival.

“When Tony’s coming over for supper, I get a little nervous,” Ray shared on her talk show, Rachael Ray Show. “I super clean. I don’t just vacuum, I freakishly clean every glass in the house of every shape and size. And this particular day, my hardwood floors, I was so proud, I polished — a lot. I might’ve used a little too much of the floor wax.”

She then explained that she pulled a chair out for Tony to sit in — and the chair went flying. “He goes to sit down, I turn my back, the chair went, woosh, right across the room. Tony went, ‘Woo!'” Ray explained while motioning how Bennett flipped onto his back.

Thankfully, Bennett was just fine. And his wife knew he’d be fine, too. “Susan goes, ‘Oh he’s fine. He’ll be fine,'” Ray recalled.

Ray explained this same story while speaking to Howard Stern. “I almost killed him one time,” Ray added. “Susan, his wife, said, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’ll pop right back up.’ He did and he ate double portions of his ossobuco.”

He called the Food Network star 1 of the ‘finest artists’ he ever met

Rachael Ray adores Tony Bennett — and it seems he feels the same about the Food Network star. He visited the Rachael Ray Show to discuss his life and answer questions from fans who visited the show to see him. While speaking to Ray, he had plenty of kind words to share.

“You know, I’ve met a lot of people, a lot of entertainers in showbusiness, and you’re one of the finest artists that I’ve ever met,” Bennett told her. “You’re so friendly.”

To that, Ray graciously thanked him. And when he died, Ray posted a sweet message to her Instagram Stories.

“My friend passed away today,” she wrote. “Tony Bennett made life rich, romantic, funny, and he always gave us the enthusiasm to live a long time — he showed us how important every moment is. … I’m so sad, but so grateful to have known him and to have fed him. He had a great appetite for food and life.”

