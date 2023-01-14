Rachel Recchia Holds the Embarrassing Record of Shortest Relationship in ‘The Bachelorette’ History

When it comes to Bachelor Nation, short-lived relationships are pretty common. However, recent Bachelorette Rachel Recchia holds the embarrassing record for the shortest relationship in The Bachelorette history. After failing to find love as a contestant on Season 26 of The Bachelor, Recchia got a second chance at love on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Sadly, this second chance at love didn’t pan out any better for Recchia. Let’s look at Recchia’s relationship status and history with Bachelor Nation.

Rachel Recchia became a contestant on Season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’

In September 2021, Rachel Recchia was announced as a contestant on Season 26 of The Bachelor. The Bachelor of Season 26 was Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales representative. According to Fandom, Echard had previously been one of the contestants on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, starring Michelle Young. Ultimately, Echard came in eighth place and was chosen to be the next Bachelor.

On Echard’s season of The Bachelor, he told Recchia, along with Gabby Windey and Susie Evans, that he was in love with all three of them and had been intimate with each of them. This revelation came as a shock to the three final contestants. In the end, Echard chose to give the final rose to Evans. The couple remained in a relationship from December 2021 to September 2022.

Finding love on Season 19 of ‘The Bachelorette’

Rachel Recchia of ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

After Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were left heartbroken at the end of The Bachelor Season 26, the franchise decided to try something new. For Season 19 of The Bachelorette, both Recchia and Windey were announced as the Bachelorettes. According to Fandom, this marked the first time in franchise history of two leads in a single season. The season aired on ABC from July 11 to Sept. 20, 2022.

At the beginning of the season, 32 men were given the opportunity to woo both Recchia and Windey. After nine weeks, Windey gave her final rose to 29-year-old real estate analyst Erich Schwer, and Recchia gave hers to 28-year-old general contractor Tino Franco. While both women were hoping for their happily ever after, that hasn’t been in the cards for either one.

Shortly after choosing Franco, Recchia learned he had been unfaithful to her by kissing another woman. The two were initially engaged on May 13, 2022. However, they broke up when their season was airing, marking one of the shortest relationship timelines in Bachelor Nation history. Sadly, Windey did not have much better luck than Recchia. Just as Recchia and Franco had done, Windey and Schwer got engaged on May 13, 2022, the final day of filming. However, this relationship also ended in a broken engagement as the couple publicly announced their split on Nov. 4, 2022.

The shortest relationship in Bachelor Nation history?

Of course, having been together for less than four months, Rachel Recchia’s relationship with Tino Franco marked one of the shortest in all of Bachelor Nation. However, according to US Weekly, Recchia and Franco aren’t alone in short-lived Bachelor Nation relationships. After the Season 24 Bachelor called off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, he rekindled his romance with Madison Prewett. However, this reunion only lasted for two days.

Another short-lived Bachelor Nation relationship was between the Season 13 Bachelor, Jason Mesnick, and Melissa Rycroft. After proposing to Rycroft, Mesnick had a change of heart and confessed he still had feelings for runner-up Molly Malaney. Mesnick and Rycroft’s relationship only lasted one month before Mesnick decided to marry Malaney instead.

When it comes to Bachelor Nation, it’s always a wild ride. Even when the final rose is handed out, it’s still difficult to tell if the relationship will go the distance or be embarrassingly short. Hopefully, both Recchia and Windey will be able to find their happily ever afters soon, whether that be through Bachelor Nation or somewhere else.