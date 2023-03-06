Was Raquel Leviss a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fan Before Becoming a Cast Member?

Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013 and has since become one of the most successful reality shows on Bravo.

Given its popularity, there have been rumors of some cast members being fans of the show before coming on. Namely, this sort of allegation has been thrown at Raquel Leviss, who first appeared on Vanderpump Rules in 2017. In light of the recent allegations of an affair with Tom Sandoval, Leviss being a Vanderpump Rules fan before joining the show isn’t a great look.

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss in 2016 | Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Two people have claimed Raquel Leviss was a fan before appearing on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In October 2022, after Leviss hooked up with Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney (who was once married to Schwartz) commented on a fan page’s Instagram photo of Leviss in a TomTom hoodie.

“She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the Tom’s,” Katie wrote. In response, Leviss said, “I admit… I am a fan of the Tom’s.”

More recently, Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy, also mentioned on Instagram that Leviss “was a fan of the show.” He also alleged that Leviss “has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there [sic] starting with James,” referencing Leviss’s past relationship with James Kennedy.

Was Raquel Leviss a fan of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ before she appeared on it?

In a 2020 interview with the podcast Popternative, Raquel was asked if she was “into reality television” before joining Vanderpump Rules. “No,” she said. “I never watched Vanderpump Rules before I met James, actually.”

Raquel added, “The first time I laid eyes on him was at Pump. I went on New Year’s Eve with my sister — she invited me last minute — and that’s where I met him for the first time. And then, obviously, he told me about the show, and I did some research, homework.”

She also shared that, although she was not a fan of reality TV, she and James ended up watching a lot of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Raquel Leviss is embroiled in a cheating scandal

On March 3, news outlets reported that long-time couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had broken up after he allegedly cheated on her with Raquel.

According to a source who spoke with People, Sandoval and Raquel have been hooking up for several months.

“This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed,” the insider claimed. “She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels.”

It's been a WILD weekend for #VanderpumpRules fans after allegations surfaced that Tom Sandoval had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss. Catch up with the latest on PopCulture's #SocialCall – including Tom's first statement: https://t.co/ladIXrYKew pic.twitter.com/EiNusHLR5I — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) March 6, 2023

Neither Ariana nor Raquel has publicly commented on the scandal, but Sandoval did issue a statement on Instagram. He urged fans to not take their anger out on his businesses. Many followers noted that he did not include an apology to Ariana in his statement.

“Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families,” he wrote. “Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

Sandoval added, “I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”