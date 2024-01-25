As usual, there is a divide between cast members of the Bravo series as season 14 approaches.

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New Jersey is proving to be a doozy, and the episodes have yet to air. Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice believe her wedding was the “rose” of the series last season, while the rest of the cast has other ideas as the new season commences.

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin agree her wedding was the best part of season 13

At the close of season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, the cast was on opposite sides of the table regarding specific issues. The conflict between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice came to a head as the women vowed not to speak to one another again.

Lines were drawn in the sand, and some cast members aligned with the women while others tried to remain neutral. As always Jennifer Aydin stuck close to Giudice as a bridesmaid at her wedding and a close friend.

When asked by Bravo producers about their rose and thorn moments of the season, Giudice and Aydin agreed Guidice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas was their high point. Giudice called it an “amazing moment.” Aydin commented, “I felt like it was super fun and such a great experience to be a part of.”

As for their low points, Giudice said it was “unfortunately my family.” Aydin called her “ultimate low calling Dolores [Catania] an old handbag. I felt really bad about that because she is a good friend, and I think she’s beautiful.”

However, the remainder of the ‘RHONJ’ cast all agreed on a different high point

While best friends Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin were on one side of the fence regarding the best moment aired during season 13, the remainder of the RHONJ cast members agreed it was a different experience that thrilled them. They agreed the cast’s Ireland trip was a “rose.”

Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider adored the overseas trip. They agreed it was a fun time for the cast and a great bonding experience.

However, they had differing opinions about their “thorns” for the season. Catania said the Irish party at her house was a real eye-opening moment.

“The thorn was the Irish party at my house. I knew walking away from that if there were a chance we could all be together again, it wouldn’t be an easy fix.”

Fessler said she put her foot in her mouth regarding her comments about a dalliance with Sopranos star James Gandolfini. “I was sort of crude,” she said of her remarks about the late actor.

Gorga believed that while Ireland was great, the trip saddened her. “Although it felt so authentic and nice to be in that country. While I was enjoying that country, I had no idea what was going on behind my back.”

Josephs wasn’t too happy about Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice’s husband, saying he knew a private investigator with information on the cast. “The thorn is that we discovered we were being investigated by private investigators.”

Finally, Goldschneider believes her lowest point was that she “got a bad rap with Danielle Cabral. I don’t like the narrative she created.”

2 ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ stars called cast friendships their ‘rose and thorn’ moments

Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda are part of the cast of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey.” | Jordan Strauss/Bravo via Getty Images

Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda didn’t agree with any of their castmates. They didn’t even agree with each other about the things they loved most about season 13.

Danielle Cabral admitted she enjoyed better friendships with Teresa Giudice, Jen [Fessler], and Dolores Catania. However, she claimed her low point was “getting to know the other women.”

On the opposite side, Rachel Fuda called Cabral her “thorn,” while her high point was “having these amazing friendships come out of this experience.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Season 14 filming is completed.