The tensions continue between castmates as the Gorga and Guidice war wages on.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared details of what she claims was an “awkward” chat between the series cast members just before the holidays. This unexpected and “weird” discussion was revealed as her feud with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice continued.

Melissa Gorga was taken aback by a message in ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ cast chat

On an episode of her podcast On Display with Melissa Gorga, Gorga shared details of an “awkward” and “weird” group chat between the Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates during the 2023 holiday season.

Gorga explained that she was surprised that one castmate, in particular, had begun the chat. She was even more shocked that everyone was included in the message.

She shared, “I won’t say who, but one of our cast members started a group text with all of us in it. And was like, ‘Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.’”

Gorga continued, “We were all like, ‘Whoa.’ It was just a weird thing. And you know, I texted back in the group text and said, ‘Happy Thanksgiving.’ But it was just awkward and weird.”

She concluded, “Some of the other cast members will call me. And like, ‘Why did she put us all together?’ It’s weird, but I do appreciate it.”

Will this text exchange between Melissa Gorga and the ‘RHONJ’ cast be in season 14?

Melissa Gorga, Andy Cohen, and Teresa Guidice at the ‘RHONJ’ season 13 finale | Bravo

Melissa Gorga has not shared whether or not the text exchange, as mentioned above, will be featured on season 14 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, as filming is rolling, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see it featured in some aspect of the series.

Season 13 of the series premiered in February 2023. However, the storylines that fueled the drama were filmed in the summer of 2022.

Therefore, the show will be about a year behind real life by the time it airs. So, the text exchange will likely be featured in the series’ upcoming season as it pertains to the continued conflicts between the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

Piggybacking on the central storyline of the season, the conflict between Gorga and Teresa Giudice will likely remain a big part of season 14. The family members remain estranged.

How did ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 end?

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw the cast at its most divided. Battle lines were drawn between Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Fessler.

The group appeared to split into two camps. Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fessler, and Danielle Cabral are on one side. The other appears to consist of Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschnieder. Staying neutral is Dolores Catania, who socializes with both groups of women.

Family issues dominated season 13. Tensions between Gorga and Giudice took center stage. Subsequently, their problems caused divisions within the group as their friends took sides.

As the series aired its tell-all installments, it was clear that there would be no reconciliation between Giudice and Gorga, their husbands, and their families.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Season 14 will air sometime in 2024.