Ree Drummond Mourns the Death of Her Father-in-Law Chuck Drummond

Ree Drummond is mourning the death of her father-in-law Chuck Drummond, who died on Nov. 4. Drummond reflected on how amazing Chuck was as a father and grandfather and called him a “one-of-a-kind father-in-law.”

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star shared the sad news about Chuck Drummond’s death

On Nov. 6, Drummond took to Facebook to share the news of her family’s loss. “Many of you knew Pa-Pa from my blog and cooking show through the years, and I wanted to share this news with you. Thank you for your love and prayers, especially for Ladd and his brother Tim, and the six grandkids,” she wrote.

In a blog post titled “We love you Pa-Pa” on The Pioneer Woman website, Drummond shared how it was “such a sad goodbye for our family.”

She wrote, “I’m sad to share that Chuck — Ladd’s dad, my children’s grandpa, and my one-of-a-kind father-in-law — passed away Friday morning. I waited a couple of days to share here because we needed to communicate with extended family, take a few breaths, and shed some tears… but since you all have seen photos and read stories about Chuck since the beginning of my blog, I knew I wanted to share with you.”

Drummond continued, “He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God.”

The Food Network star added, “After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go.”

Ree Drummond said her father-in-law Chuck ‘packed so much living’ into his life

Drummond went on to share just how special Chuck was. “Many of you know Chuck as Pa-Pa, which is what we all called him,” she wrote. “He raised three sons, taught them all he knew about ranching, then did the same with his six grandchildren.”

She continued, “He has seen everything, and packed so much living into his 79 years. He was happiest working, and all the grandkids knew that you should never, ever, ever say you’re bored around Pa-Pa … because he’d give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever!”

Despite his “gravelly voice,” Drummond said he was anything but “gruff.” She wrote, “The truth about Chuck is that his heart was open and generous, and his family meant everything to him. He kept up with extended cousins, organized family reunions, and made sure connections were maintained through the years.”

Drummond shared how kind Chuck was to her and he supported her many accomplishments, such as the way he shared her cookbooks, watched her QVC segments, and “mingled and greeted visitors” at The Mercantile.

She promised to share more photos of Chuck soon. “We love you so much, Pa-Pa. Thank you for living such a full life, and for letting us all be a part of it,” Drummond wrote.

Drummond’s fans shared their thoughts, prayers, and fond memories

The Pioneer Woman star’s fans flooded the comments section with messages of support and prayers. “What a wonderful life and legacy! Prayers for the Drummond family as you grieve and celebrate your beloved PaPa!” one person wrote.

Many people reflected on how much they enjoyed seeing Chuck on her show over the years. “May he rest In [eace. I loved watching him on your show. Prayers and hugs for your family,” one fan wrote.

Another follower noted: “So sorry to hear this news. Makes me so sad. A favorite of mine on the show. Love and sympathy to Ladd and family. God bless you all.”

“I’m so very sorry. Mr. Chuck has been one of my favorite parts of your show. A real man’s man, but you can tell as a viewer that he has a great sense of humor and a tender heart,” another fan wrote.