Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are officially calling it quits on their marriage. The couple married in 2011, and they seemed to have the perfect beginning. Unfortunately, problems arose throughout their relationship that were reported to the media. So, why are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth divorcing? Here’s what we know.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are getting a divorce

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are officially divorcing, according to Witherspoon’s Instagram. She posted the news on March 24, 2023.

“We have some personal news to share,” she and Toth wrote on her Instagram. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The post continues by stating Witherspoon and Toth prioritize their son and the rest of their family as they navigate divorce. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal,” the post continues. “We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Witherspoon and Toth met at a party following her breakup from Jake Gyllenhaal. “It happened out of the blue,” she told Elle in 2012. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was, like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] ‘You don’t know me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. I don’t know you!’ Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’ Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation.”

Why are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth divorcing? They’ve had issues in the past

So, why are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth getting a divorce? The couple has a history of issues that started years ago.

According to Radar Online, Witherspoon and Toth lived “separate lives” by 2022. Insiders noted Toth preferred a “quieter existence,” while Witherspoon was constantly on the go with work and family. It seems their differences may have caused them to drift apart romantically.

“Jim is hardly ever with her and it wasn’t always like that,” the source stated. “Friends are worried that they’ve stopped putting the work in. … The hecticness that surrounds Reese is a lot and sometimes too much to handle.”

Radar Online also reported that Witherspoon felt “totally overwhelmed” with work and family in 2020. Witherspoon then bought a mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, worth $18 million to try and help their relationship.

“Nashville has always been a special place for them, Reese especially,” a source explained. “It’s where she grew up, and she still has family there. Reese and Jim visit every year and decided that it was time to make a more permanent move.”

They considered their past arrest a huge ‘wake-up call’ for their marriage

Before announcing their divorce, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth had severe issues that hit the media. Variety reports the couple was arrested and jailed in 2013. Toth was driving in the wrong lane while under the influence of alcohol and Witherspoon was arrested for disorderly conduct after failing to obey a police officer.

According to the Daily Mail, a source told Radar Online that the 2013 incident was a “wake-up call” for their marriage. “Reese and Jim have stabilized their out-of-control home life and are telling friends that their arrest was a huge wake-up call and the best thing that could have happened to their marriage,” the source shared. “They’re in a much better and solid place now and everyone’s breathing a sigh of relief because it was touch and go for a while there and her drinking was getting out of control.’

