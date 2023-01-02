‘RHOA’: Phaedra Parks May Be Joining Another Bravo Reality Series

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have begged for Phaedra Parks to return, but she says she’s got her eyes set on other things. She’s appeared on other reality shows, including Marriage Boot Camp and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the latter of which aired on both Bravo and Peacock. Now, it appears Parks may potentially join another show on Bravo.

(l-r) Phaedra Parks, Andy Cohen – Peter Kramer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Phaedra Parks is reportedly joining ‘Married to Medicine’

Parks remains close friends with other Bravolebrtities, both on her former show and others, including Married to Medicine. She spends a lot of time with Quad Webb, and revealed during BravoCon 2022 that she’s dating a doctor, who many speculate to be friends with Webb.

Source: YouTube

While on a panel with her co-stars from Season 2 of Ultimate Girls’ Trip and others, Parks told the audience, “I actually date a doctor. I don’t want to tell you about him, but I’ve dated a doctor for some time… Almost a year.”

Sources tell TheYBF.com that Parks is joining Married to Medicine. RHOA producers reportedly tried to get her to come back to the show, but she allegedly asked for too big a salary. Married to Medicine has had equally big ratings, and is said to have a budget for what she’s asking for.

Production for Season 9 wrapped in Dec. 2023, with filming for Season 10 likely to begin soon. Parks would likely get introduced to the show by Webb. The two have shot scenes together before on the show.

She was fired from ‘RHOA’

Parks was on RHOA from seasons 3-9. She instantly became a fan favorite for her witty commentary and outlandish southern belle persona. But after the arrest of her husband, Apollo Nida, things changed. Her once close friendship with Kandi Burruss became estranged, and during the season 9 reunion, Porsha Wiliams revealed that Parks was behind a damaging rumor that Burruss and her husband plotted to drug and sexually assault Williams.

Source: YouTube

Parks claimed the rumor was something she “repeated” and never said was factual. Cohen and her co-stars were not convinced, and she was fired from the show. Cohen said that the decision to fire Parks was due to none of her castmates wanting to film with her. Burruss vowed to quit the show if Parks returned.

Fans of the show believe it’s been stale since Parks’ exit. In a Q&A with fans during intermission on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen also echoed fans’ sentiments that Parks is good TV. One viewer asked the Bravo executive: “Out of all the former housewives, who would you bring back?” Cohen responded, “Phaedra. Love Phaedra.”

The former attorney has shot down rumors of a return to ‘RHOA’

Despite fans wanting Parks to return, she’s repeated that she’s not interested in doing so. “No, I don’t want to pick up a peach,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie, but that’s not… no, as I’ve made it very clear, that’s not what I want to do. No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, OK?”