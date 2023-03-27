‘RHOA’: Porsha Williams Reveals if She’ll Return to the Show

It’s been some time since The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have seen fan-favorite Porsha Williams on reality television. Her departure from the Bravo series saddened many. But Williams says it’s a possibility that she’ll return.

Porsha Williams quit ‘RHOA’ amid a personal controversy

Williams joined the cast in Season 5. Viewers watched her go from a submissive housewife to a divorcee who built an independent life with her own money and career. She later found love with her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley and welcomed a daughter, Pilar. They split after a three-year on-again-off-again relationship and engagement.

In Season 13, viewers met Falynn Pina, who was introduced as Williams’ friend. At the time, Pina was married to Nigerian-American businessman, Simon Guobadia. By the end of the season, they announced they were divorcing. Weeks after their divorce announcement, Williams and Guobadia announced they were engaged after a month of dating. Not many people believed there was no overlap in the relationships.

Guobadia alleged Pina cheated and became pregnant by another man while they were still married. Williams was painted as a homewrecker. Some of their relationship drama was chronicled on the Bravo spin-off series, Porsha’s Family Vacation.

McKinley and Williams clashed viciously on the show. He was skeptical of her engagement with Guobadia and claimed she moved on quickly after their final split. Williams and McKinley also had a physical altercation of sorts on the show.

In a shocking twist, Williams quit the show after 10 years as a housewife. Some speculated that she quit because she didn’t want more controversy airing regarding her relationship.

The ‘RHOA’ is open to returning to the show

Since her exit, Williams wed Guobadia in two lavish ceremonies in November 2022. The pair had a Nigerian-themed ceremony, as well as a traditional ceremony in a church. It marked Guobadia’s fourth marriage, and Williams’ second. She also quit her longtime radio hosting gig at Dish Nation. But she says she’s not against reality television.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Williams says things will have to align properly in order for her to return to the show. “Never say never. I would definitely go into prayer, I definitely would probably do some fasting and some praying to make sure that it would be the right thing for me, that I’m ready, and that I’m able to show up as who I am right at this moment,” she said. “That would be the most beautiful situation for me, for me to feel comfortable enough to show up as who I am now and that actually be shown, that would be great.”

In a separate interview with E! News, she shared a similar response. “Maybe,” she responded when asked if she’d return to the show.

She is currently starring in ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

Whether or not Williams returns to RHOA will have to be seen. She participated in Season 3 of Ultimate Girls Trip. The show is currently airing weekly on Peacock.