‘RHOBH’ Fans Are No Longer the Only Ones Accusing Kyle Richards of Using Ozempic — So Is Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been calling Kyle Richards out for her use of the weight loss drug, Ozempic. However, now, they aren’t the only ones. Now, another Real Housewives star has accused Kyle of using the trendy drug.

Kyle Richards | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards adamantly denied using Ozempic to fans

In January, Kyle posted a photo of herself in the gym on Instagram, flaunting a seriously toned physique. The star’s slim figure caused fans to inquire about how she got such rock-hard abs, and one commenter wrote, “Ozempic?”

Kyle denied the accusation, replying, “I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have.”

However, the accusations irritated the longtime RHOBH star. She spoke about her feelings with ExtraTV.

“I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest… I’m in the gym for two hours. I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating,” she said.

Unfortunately, the accusations didn’t stop there, and now, fellow Bravolebrity Melissa Gorga has said the same thing.

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Melissa Gorga said she ‘assumed’ Kyle was taking Ozempic

Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards developed a close friendship during Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but the friendship soured after Melissa appeared as a guest on the Sirius XM show, “Jeff Lewis Live.”

Melissa commented on Kyle’s new slim figure to Lewis, saying, “I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, ‘Ooh she’s taking that stuff.’”

The RHONJ star quickly backpedaled after Kyle denied using the drug. Taking Kyle’s statement as a cue, Melissa now says she’s changed her mind about how Kyle lost the weight.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Melissa wrote, “What’s happening in the press?!! Guys! Don’t believe the BS. I never said [Kyle Richards] was on Ozempic! I said she looks so amazing that i thought she was!! But she has totally confirmed that she’s not! The girl is working for it.”

Kyle credits her diet and time in the gym with achieving her current look

Ozempic, which doctors originally created as a form of diabetic therapy, also causes weight loss, but Kyle credits her diet and workout regimen. When another fan commented about her transformation, Kyle gave them the rundown of exactly how she achieved her new toned look.

“NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat protein, fruit and vegetables,” Richards wrote. “Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15,” Kyle wrote.

