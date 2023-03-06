‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein Says Ex Lenny Wanted to Have Another Baby 2 Weeks Prior to Divorce

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami showed Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s divorce on an intimate level, as the two deal with the proceedings including ownership of their house and co-parenting of their two children. According to Lisa, her estranged husband wanted to have another child with her just two weeks before he blindsided her with his desire to get a divorce.

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein started their divorce in 2022

Lenny’s plans to divorce Lisa were possibly first caught in a now-infamous hot mic moment on RHOM. He was speaking to a friend in another room at his house while Lisa was hosting a “good vibes” party outside. He revealed that he was preparing to part ways with Lisa.

Since Lenny filed for divorce in May 2022, the two have been trying to co-parent harmoniously while divorce proceedings continue.

Lenny Hochstein wanted another baby with Lisa 2 weeks before their divorce

In a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa spoke about how she was “sleeping with the enemy” and described how Lenny surprised her just two weeks before he asked for a divorce by telling her he wanted another child together. They already have a 7-year-old son named Logan and a 3-year-old daughter named Elle.

“Look, a couple of weeks before [he asked for a divorce], we had a dinner off-camera with some some friends, and he was asking me for a whole new baby!” she revealed. “He was asking me for a third child, so I certainly didn’t think that I was headed for divorce, because how does that work? You’re asking for a new for an addition to the family, but yet you want a divorce two weeks later?”

After watching the season air, Lisa took note of certain things Lenny did that she never noticed before, painting a fuller picture of what led to him blindsiding her.”

“Watching it back and seeing Lenny’s dismissiveness of me, even before he dropped the bomb about divorce, was very upsetting for me to watch,” she shared. “Watching it back on TV, and seeing him give me that glaring look? … It’s just gross like, how could you look at me while being on camera and being aware that you’re on camera and give me these looks? I don’t know. Maybe he thought that the cameras aren’t catching every angle? But there’s literally three cameramen there, catching all of our our faces and reactions.”

Lenny Hochstein is dating Katharina Mazepa and Lisa Hochstein is dating Jody Glidden

Since their split, both Lisa and Lenny have moved on to dating new people. Lenny told Us Weekly in May 2022 that he started dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa after he and Lisa had initially split.

“It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Lenny said. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Lisa, meanwhile, opened up about her new romance with entrepreneur Jody Glidden in her March 2023 ET interview.

“I guess it’s sort of out of the bag,” she admitted. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me.”

“[He] has empathy, he cares,” she continued. “[He] wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with or used to having from my previous relationship.”