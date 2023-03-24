‘RHOM’ Star Marysol Patton Is Crystal Clear Where Her Relationship With Adriana de Moura Stands — ‘I’m Never Going to Be Her Friend’ [Exclusive]

Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to her relationship with Adriana de Moura. The reality stars have butted heads numerous times over the years, but their drama reached new levels after Marysol was cast to appear in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

With season 5 of the Real Housewives of Miami now in their rear-view mirror, Marysol opened up about her fractured relationship with Adriana in an exclusive interview and revealed that their friendship is over for good.

Marysol Patton | Peacock

Marysol Patton slams Adriana de Moura for not being a real friend

Throughout her time on the Real Housewives of Miami, Marysol has never been shy about expressing her opinions, especially when it comes to her friendship with Adriana. Following a falling out between the two during the show’s fifth season, Marysol sat down for an exclusive interview to share her perspective on the situation.

In the explosive interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Marysol discussed the drama with her long-time friend and fellow reality star, Alexia Nepola. As far as her relationship with Adriana is concerned, Marysol told Alexia that their friendship is pretty much beyond repair.

“I’m never going to be her friend,” Marysol explained, “I was her real friend all these years. But I don’t think she was my friend.”

Marysol added that she actually cared for Adriana like a true friend and was loyal to her RHOM co-star. Although she once considered their relationship “serious,” Marysol has no intention of putting any more effort into their friendship, regardless of what happens in the future.

“So that friendship or whatever it was, is over now. I have zero loyalty anymore,” she added.

‘RHOM’ star reveals how the latest drama with Adriana de Moura played out

Although Marysol and Adriana have had squabbles in the past, their latest spat reached new levels after the former landed a spot on season 3 of Bravo’s popular spinoff Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

When Marysol learned that she and Alexia would be appearing in the show, she made an effort to keep the news from the rest of her RHOM co-stars. In an interview with Page Six, Marysol revealed that she knew Adriana would be upset about her success and didn’t want the situation to get out of control.

“We know why she doesn’t like us — because we got to go on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ Marysol shared. “I told Alexia, ‘Don’t tell the girls because somehow Adriana will find out.’ We knew all the girls would be happy for us, but we knew Adriana would be pissed.”

Alexia, unfortunately, was unable to keep the secret. The reality star shared the exciting news with her co-stars and was very happy about representing the franchise in the spin-off.

Marysol noticed a change in Adriana shortly after the news dropped, and the drama between them continued to escalate for the remainder of the season.

Marysol Patton doubles down and says her friendship with this ‘RHOM’ star is ‘irreparable’

Marysol and Alexia’s involvement in RHUGT is hardly the only source of drama between them and Adriana. The tension between the ladies has been brewing all season, but things boiled over during their cast trip to the Bahamas.

As viewers will recall, Adriana brought up sensitive information about Marysol’s ex-boyfriend, and things turned sour when she compared her foot injury to Alexia’s son Frankie’s car accident.

Following the fight, Marysol admitted that her relationship with Adriana is “irreparable,” setting the stage for a drama-filled season 3 reunion. And based on Marysol’s most recent exclusive interview, it might take a long time before she and Adriana make amends.

Fans can watch Real Housewives of Miami stars Marysol and Alexia return to action when new installments of the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip air Thursday nights on Peacock.