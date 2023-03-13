‘RHOM’ Season 5 Reunion Part 1 Recap: Adriana de Moura Brings Receipts for Alexia Nepola

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami has featured plenty of wild moments, from Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s divorce to Adriana de Moura’s clash with Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. The three-part reunion kicked off in March 2023, and some topics are addressed from the get-go in the first part of the reunion.

(l-r) Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Andy Cohen, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira | Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ season 5 was filled with highs and lows

In the first part of the season, Lisa Hochstein was enjoying a seemingly happy marriage with plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein. But in the middle of the season, Lenny broke the news that he wanted a divorce and began dating another woman, Austrian model Katharina Mazepa. Lisa acknowledged the elephant in the room at the reunion by wearing black as a way to mourn the death of her marriage.

Lisa went on to describe the red flags throughout her marriage that she failed to see. She revealed that she found her husband in a hot tub with another woman a year prior to the Season 4 reunion of the show. She also confessed that Lenny has been threatening her with divorce for the entirety of their marriage. Lisa, however, has since moved on and is dating tech mogul Jody Glidden, whom she Lisa describes as supportive and “the opposite of Lenny.”

“[He’s] different to what I’m used to,” she told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the reunion. “[He] has empathy, he cares, wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship.”

Part 1 of the reunion included face-offs between Housewives

While Adriana de Moura and Alexia Nepola didn’t address their rift due to Adriana’s comments about her son Frankie’s accident during the season, de Moura defended herself against one of Nepola’s accusations with receipts. De Moura pulled out printed sheets of old text messages from Alexia wanting to set her up with a married man back in 2020, to which she replied, “I don’t touch married men – bad karma.”

Even Andy Cohen had a hard time controlling himself in the reunion. He’s set to scream at Larsa Pippen at some point in part two or three of the reunion. But his patience wore thin as the Housewives began to yell over each other, including him. He joked that he relaxed to Alexia’s lawyer friend who tried to mediate a conversation with the Housewives during the season and failed, which ultimately resulted in Dr. Nicole Martin throwing down her American Express Centurion credit card in front of the other Housewives.

Parts 2 and 3 appear to be filled with confrontations

In addition to Andy Cohen eventually losing his temper with Larsa Pippen, fans will likely see much more confrontations in parts two and three of the reunion. At one point, for example, Alexia tells Lisa in a preview that if she had more self-confidence like her she wouldn’t have allowed Lenny to treat her the way she did. Alexia’s words drew a negative reaction from several of the Housewives, who felt it was a below-the-belt thing to say.

Speaking of hitting below the belt, Cohen asks the Housewives if they believed Pippen hits below the belt. Everyone raises their hands, which is sure to be the source of drama in coming episodes.