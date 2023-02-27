‘RHONJ’: Gia Giudice Admires Mom Teresa Giudice’s ‘Strength’ For Walking Herself Down the Aisle

Gia Giudice has grown up in front of viewers’ eyes on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Throughout the years, her mom Teresa Giudice was a central figure in the hit Bravo reality show. In August 2022, she remarried over two decades after tying the knot with Gia’s father, Joe Giudice. But when she walked down the aisle a second time, Teresa opted to do it alone, earning the respect of many, including her daughter.

Gia Giudice has witnessed her parents’ lives change as adults

Teresa and Joe Giudice both were sentenced to serve time in prison for their involvement in Joe’s mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa went behind bars in 2014 and was released in 2015, while Joe went in for his sentenced in 2016 and was released from prison in 2019.

In late 2019, following Joe’s release from prison, the couple decided to part ways. Their divorce was finalized in September 2020.

“In our divorce settlement, I get the house and Joe walked away with nothing because I paid off all his debt,” Teresa said on The Real Housewives of New Jersey following their split. “And I’ve been taking care of our daughters for five years now all on my own.”

Gia Giudice admires her mom’s ‘strength’ for walking down the aisle alone

In August 2022, Teresa got married to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Fans speculated that Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga would walk his only sister down the aisle, but he and his wife Melissa ultimately ended up skipping out on the wedding.

Gia, the oldest of the four Giudice children, recounted her experience at the ceremony in an interview with Page Six. Her breath was taken away when “the church doors opened and [Teresa] walked out.”

“There’s not many women that could say they walked down the aisle alone,” Gia said. “And also, the nerves of walking down the aisle alone, like, I would’ve been freaking out!”

Teresa’s father Giacinto Gorga died in April 2020, leading Gia to offer to take on the special honor of walking her mom down the aisle. “I was like, ‘Mom, I’ll walk you down,’” she said, noting that she had already been designated as the maid of honor at the wedding. “But she was like, ‘I think I could do it. I think I got it.’”

Gia commended “the strength that it took for [Teresa] to walk down that aisle alone” and that Teresa “looked so beautiful and so seamless doing it.”

“That was the best part,” she said. “And then, of course, [the fact] that I was able to help her with her dress … was really, really beautiful, too.”

Gia Giudice is working to have her dad’s immigration status ‘reevaluated’

Following Joe Giudice’s completion of his prison sentence, he was deported to Italy. He’s been living in the Bahamas since 2021 to make seeing his family easier, but Gia wants to work toward having his immigration status reconsidered.

“It is hard for everybody to see him, rather than just one person being able to come here, like during holidays or birthdays, would just be like a dream come true,” she told Page Six. “I just feel like that if that whole aspect of it can get reevaluated, that maybe he could have a chance of coming back temporarily here and there.”