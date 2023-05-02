‘RHONJ’: Does Jacqueline Laurita Think Teresa Giudice’s Marriage to Luis Ruelas Will Last?

When it comes to the last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it seems like everyone had (and still has) opinions on Teresa Giudice’s marriage to Luis Ruelas. The couple tied the knot in August 2022, two years after Giudice’s lengthy first marriage to Joe Giudice ended. Obviously, her family, friends, and castmates all have opinions about the union.

One such former castmate is Jacqueline Laurita, with whom Teresa recently rekindled her friendship. Laurita has plenty of positive things to say about her longtime friend’s new marriage, but she’s also a realist.

Season 7 stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice (L) and Jacqueline Laurita (R), with Andy Cohen | Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

So, now that Laurita has reconciled with Teresa, what does she think of the new man in her life? Recently, Laurita appeared on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. Laurita had plenty of gossip to share. But she also spoke positively about reconciling with Teresa.

When asked for her opinion of Ruelas, Laurita said that before she’d met him, all of her information came from things she’d heard from others since she hadn’t watched the show. But her first impression of him was definitely a good one.

“He was so nice,” Laurita said. “He was so positive!” She added that Ruelas had been trying to reach out to her for months, and when they finally did meet, she loved him. At one point, Mellencamp and Judge asked Laurita if she thought the marriage would last.

Laurita gushed about the couple, saying they were so happy that she couldn’t see them ever breaking up. She was also a realist, adding that she didn’t think Teresa’s first marriage would ever end, either. Considering that marriage lasted more than 20 years and produced four children, that’s understandable.

Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice: from friends to feuding and back again

Once upon a time, Giudice and Laurita were BFFs. The friendship began to fall apart in Season 4, with the final fallout happening in Season 7. Laurita even left the show and vowed not to return until “certain cast members” (meaning Giudice) were long gone.

But in recent years, it seems like Teresa and Laurita’s anger has died down. The two shared pleasant memories of each other in respective interviews and social media posts. Shortly after that, they officially reconciled and have been spotted in public together several times. There’s even been speculation that Laurita will return to the show, although she’s repeatedly denied it.

One rumor both ladies deny: Their mutual disdain for Melissa Gorga, Teresa’s sister-in-law, brought them back together. Once the pressure and stresses from being on the show together were removed, Laurita said, it was much easier for them to forgive and forget.

Giudice and Ruelas seem happy and in love

Since their wedding, Teresa and Ruelas have seemingly been in a love bubble. That probably isn’t difficult to maintain, considering they have a seven-bedroom mansion with a fitness room, meditation room, custom pizza maker in the backyard, and a huge pool with water slides.

Hopefully, Laurita’s opinion is correct, and the happy couple will enjoy many years of marital bliss together.