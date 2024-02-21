The Bravo celebrity is facing charges, along with the investigator and their lawyer of 'hacking' into computers to find information about Ruelas' ex-fiancée.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Luis Ruelas has been sued alongside two others for allegedly hacking computers and “harassment” of ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser. Also named in the lawsuit are his friend, private investigator Bo Dietl, and attorney Danielle Rosenberg.

RHONJ fans know of the PI after Ruelas mentioned him to castmates in the latter episodes of season 13. He said Dietl had “s*** on everyone in this room.”

‘RHONJ’ star Luis Ruelas allegedly ‘dug up dirt’ on his former fiancée

The Daily Beast reports a suit was filed against Luis Ruelas, Bo Dietl, and attorney Danielle Rosenberg. The suit alleges computer hacking by the trio into the computer systems of a group of NYC-based attorneys for “harassment and abuse” against Vanessa Reiser. She is the ex-fiancée of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star; they dated from 2018 through 2020.

Ruelas, Dietl, and Rosenberg were all named defendants in a lawsuit obtained by The Daily Beast. Per the website, the suit alleges the trio “began to access the computers and internet drive folders of Plaintiffs in their capacity as a law firm.”

“Their intent was to find information that would help Ruelas’s harassment and abuse against a previous romantic partner.” Furthermore, the lawsuit claims the trio intentionally accessed this information to find personal details about Reiser.

Ruelas, married to RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, Dietl, and their lawyers are accused of violating the Federal Wiretap Act, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and the New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act, The Daily Beast reports. They are being sued for damages.

The ‘RHONJ’ star boasted about his friendship with the PI on season 13 of the Bravo series

The ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 finale featured Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga, host Andy Cohen, Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas and Jennifer Aydin | Bravo

During the RHONJ Season 13 finale, Ruelas revealed, “Bo Dietl knows s*** about everybody in this room.” Dietl is one of my best friends and brought me information on each person in this group. There’s so much more.”

At the time, Ruelas did not elaborate on his statements. But he later denied such an investigation during the RHONJ Season 13 reunion episodes. Moreover, Ruelas’ denial came after Rachel Fuda’s husband, John Fuda, accused Ruelas of hiring Dietl to look into his past.

Other RHONJ stars, including Margaret Josephs, Giudice’s brother and Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga, and Dolores Catania’s ex-husband Frank Catania, claimed Dietl also tried to find information about them. Additionally, Josephs alleged that Ruelas called her son at work.

Catania accused Ruelas of hiring Dietl to do a smear campaign on him and Gorga. Conversely, Ruelas has denied their allegations.

‘RHONJ’ creator Andy Cohen says Bo Dietl texted him about Luis Ruelas friendship

Andy Cohen revealed on Radio Andy he received a text from Bo Dietl regarding his affiliation with Luis Ruelas. Dietl subsequently revealed if he had investigated any of the RHONJ cast.

Cohen read, “He said, ‘I never did any investigations on the cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. I never said that I didn’t do any other investigations for Luis.'”

“So he’s saying Luis didn’t hire him to investigate the cast of the RHONJ. But that’s a very specific thing he’s saying,” Cohen continued.

“He was not officially hired to investigate,” the story continues. However, Cohen added, “I just wanted to say that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. The series airs on Bravo.