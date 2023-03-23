RHONJ Melissa Gorga Weighs in on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair: ‘I Think They Fell in Love’

It’s the “Scandoval” heard around the world. The Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair has made national headlines, while Vanderpump Rules cast members and friends rally around Tom’s now ex, Ariana Madix.

The scandal has rocked the Bravo universe. Every guest on Watch What Happens Live has shared their opinion with host Andy Cohen over the last few weeks. Even actor and Bravo superfan Jerry O’Connell made an appearance in a “Team Ariana” t-shirt.

Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey has now chimed in.

Melissa Gorga’s opinion on the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair

Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge were recent guests on the On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast. The three Bravolebrities were eager to chat about the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair.

The RHONJ feels that the affair had been going on for much longer than the six or seven months that’s been discussed.

“I feel like these two are like majorly in love, like wearing each other’s necklaces, she has his sweatshirt on, they’re dressing up as each other for Halloween. I feel like they have a true like they fell in love with each other,” Gorga said to her guests.

She also said that he “knew there was going to be a backlash.”

Gorga also spoke about making appearances over the years with Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, and she thought, “These guys are 100% gay,” but now the scandal “kinda confirms that he’s not gay.”

What did Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge say about the scandal?

Mellencamp and Judge also had plenty to say on the subject.

Gorga wondered why this particular scandal has caught so much attention. Let’s be real, this is not the first Bravo series to show a cheating situation. But the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair has truly blown up.

Mellencamp believes, in part, it is due to the age demographic and that 28-40-year-olds are very active on social media. She and Judge agreed that the main reason for the intense media scrutiny is that it involved friends.

“I think it’s because she f**cked her friend’s boyfriend,” the former RHOBH star blurted out, and then called it “the ultimate betrayal.”

“Just having an affair is small potatoes compared to having an affair with somebody’s husband,” the former Beverly Hills housewife added. While Sandoval and Madix were not married, they were in a committed long-term relationship for over nine years.

What do the three Housewives think the future holds for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss?

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles | Amy Sussman / Staff

Gorga, Mellencamp, and Judge all agree that Sandoval and Leviss should not be canceled.

“I don’t think you should be canceled for cheating,” Mellencamp said. She also predicts that Leviss will be pregnant in a year.

She added, “Guaranteed Rachel (Raquel) is going to be engaged and pregnant in a year from now. That’s going to be their cover story. I’m calling it now. She is going to say, ‘We fell in love. He left Ariana because she didn’t want to have a conventional marriage and have babies.’” She went on to say, “Her only chance of continuing on this show is if she is aligned with Tom.”

Time will tell, and we will be watching.