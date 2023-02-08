‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Wishes Daughter Milania a Happy 17th Birthday

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has made hyping her four daughter’s birthdays something of an art. So when her daughter, Milania, turned 17, she turned to her more than two million Instagram followers to let them know she was over the moon with joy, as usual. The family has been through some ups and downs, but Teresa never fails to let her daughters, and the world, know how much she loves them.

(L-R) Gabriella Giudice, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice | Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA

Teresa Giudice’s 4 daughters

Giudice shares all of her daughters with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, and Milania is the second youngest. Joe and Teresa married in 1999 and had their children over the next decade. First came Gia, then Gabriella, then Milania, and finally Audrina.

In 2013, the couple was charged with fraud, and each served prison time before Joe was deported to Italy. Teresa accompanied their daughters to visit, but they realized their marriage was not salvageable and announced plans to divorce in 2019 (Us Weekly).

An insider said, “Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Teresa married Luis Ruelas in 2022, adding two stepsons to her family.

Teresa Giudice celebrated her daughter Milania’s 17 birthday with her blended family

Giudice took to Instagram to share her excitement with fans that Milania turned 17. She posted an Instagram story of a video of her family singing “Happy Birthday” as Milania blew out her candles.

They celebrated as a blended family with Milania’s sisters, Ruelas, and his son Nicholas (per People).

Teresa also shared two pictures of herself with Milania, her pretty blue cake, balloons, and the whole party shebang. It was all buttoned up with the caption, “Happy 17th Birthday my beautiful MILANIA … I Lovvvvvve [you] to the moon [and] back.”

In response to the post, Milania shared her appreciation for her mom with a simple reply, “I love you.”

Fellow RHONJ stars Jackie Goldschneider and Dolores Catania also hopped in the comments to wish Milania a happy day.

Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Milania, wants to go to college in California

Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

After turning 17, Milania might have some big life choices on the horizon, like where she wants to go to college. And on Watch What Happens Live, Teresa revealed that Milania hopes to get out of New Jersey (per Bravo).

While chatting with fellow guest and Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim, Teresa said, “I looked you up and you went to college in California … Milania wants to go to California.”

She added that while she was on Dancing With the Stars, her second youngest had looked at two San Diego schools.

But it seems like the two remain close at heart, even if they might end up on other sides of the country. In a 2022 Instagram post, Milania shared a picture of her and Teresa standing in front of the Hollywood sign and captioned it, “My best friend.”

In response, Teresa wrote three separate replies. First, “I love you to the moon [and] back,” then, “You are my life,” and finally, just three heart emojis.