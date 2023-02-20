‘RHOP’: Ashley Darby Says She’ll Only Get Spousal and Child Support in Divorce From Michael

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby’s divorce isn’t going as she planned. After announcing her split from Michael, she was confident she’d get a good settlement in the divorce. But as she revealed during the Season 7 reunion, she doesn’t get half of what she expected to receive. Ashley will have to rely on her own merit to fund her lifestyle moving forward.

Ashley Darby says she’ll only get spousal and child support from Michael in divorce

The RHOP star filed for legal separation last Fall. she’s set to file for divorce this month per the separation. However, she says she’ll walk away with practically nothing from Michael’s wealthy portfolio, being married for eight years.

“It really just did not work out in my favor,” she told reunion host Andy Cohen. “Essentially, everything that Michael came into the marriage with is his. The money that Michael made that he then put into other projects later is all considered his because of the source of the money. If he made that money prior to us getting married, and he invested it into other projects, all the money from the other projects that he invested in is still his.”

When asked by Gizelle Bryant if she knows how much Michael is worth or where his money is, Ashley said no. Per her prenup, which she says is ironclad, she’s not allowed to collect alimony. Outside of being granted child support for their two minor children, Ashley will keep the home she currently lives in, as well as be awarded spousal support in case she comes up against any financial hardship.

She previously had their prenup amended

Ashley’s explanation is shocking to not only her co-stars, but also viewers. Fans may remember she had her prenup amended after a six month separation from Michael in Season 3.

“Our prenup confirms that I get a lump sum amount if we divorce before the three year mark. But post the three year mark, I get more than that,” she said in the clip. “I’d get half.”

During Season 7, Ashley admitted to hesitations of splitting from Michael because he funded her lifestyle throughout their marriage. When asked how much money she’d need to live comfortably by producers, she responded, “I can’t even begin to think about how much money I’ll need because I don’t really pay for anything.”

Michael and Ashley are working on their co-parenting relationship amid divorce

While the financial disagreements remain in place, the one aspect of their separation that’s going better is co-parenitng. Ashley revealed at the reunion that the two are in a better space with one another and continue to work together on creating a healthy environment for their two children.

What does surprise her co-stars, and Cohen, is that she and Michael have keys to one another’s homes. They feel that Ashley needs to set stricter boundaries with Michael. There’s also concern that he will continue to give her a hard time when it comes to her moving on and dating other men.