‘RHOP’: Ashley Darby’s Estranged Husband Michael is Reportedly the Largest Owner of Land in Somalia

The Real Housewives of Potomac viewers are stull trying to fiure out how much money Michael Darby has as his estranged wife Ashley moves forward with their divorce. According to reports, Michael’s money is widespread across multiple countires. Now, old reports about Michael’s investments in Somalia are resurfacing, and sparking controversy.

Michael Darby is reportedly one of the largest land owners in Somalia

Recent reports about Michael’s real estate portfolio have resurfaced. Kempire shared a TikTok and YouTube video in which he explained Michael’s connection to Somalia. While many real estate investors own property international, there are many concerns about Michael’s investment in land in Somalia, which Kempire says cannot be discussed on social media, but hints to there being issues with locals and investors who are not from the country, and social issues occurring in the country. Michael being a white investor in an African country is also concerning for some.

Per a 2013 feature in the Washington Post, Michael owns land in Mogadishu, Somalia. After divorcing his first wife of over 20 years, Michael jumped into high speed in setting up the next phase of his life. He met Ashley and pursued her. Additionally, he expanded his investments in the real estate industry.

“The first [step after his divorce] was to heavily invest in the ultimate emerging real estate market, Mogadishu, Somalia, where he has built a 44-acre compound near the airport and site of the film “Black Hawk Down,” making him one of the civil-war-stricken country’s largest real estate owners,” the report notes.

He has an impressive real estate profile

Outside of his real estate in Somalia, the Australian-born reality star has an expansive real estate profile that includes commercial and residential. Hee earned his degree in Construction Engineering and Business Development from the University of Melbourne before beginning his career as a general contractor. He moved to the U.S. in the 1980s.

According to a profile from Bravo, Michael is principal and co-founder of Monument Realty, a top real estate firm in the Washington, D.C. area. One of his biggest accomplishments as a developer is overseeing the restoration of the Willard Hotel. He opened up the Australian-inspired restaurant, Oz, in Arlington, Virginia with Ashley during the second season of the show. They eventually closed Oz after three years to focus on building a family.

Michael also reportedly owns property in Asia and Latin America. He’s reportedly worth more than $20 million.

Despite his wealth, Ashley will walk away with close to nothing in their divorce

The RHOP star filed for legal separation from Michael last Fall. After a year of separation, she can officially file for divorce. However, she says she’ll walk away with practically nothing from Michael’s wealthy portfolio, and it’s due to signing an ironclad prenuptial agreement.

“It really just did not work out in my favor,” she told reunion host Andy Cohen during part one of the Season 7 reunion. “Essentially, everything that Michael came into the marriage with is his. The money that Michael made that he then put into other projects later is all considered his because of the source of the money. If he made that money prior to us getting married, and he invested it into other projects, all the money from the other projects that he invested in is still his.”

Her co-star Gizelle Bryant asked if she knows how much Michael is worth or where his money is, and Ashley said no. Per her prenup, she says she’s not allowed to collect alimony. Outside of being granted child support for their two minor children, Ashley will keep the home she currently lives in, that she and Michael purchased under a joint LLC. She says she will also be awarded spousal support in case she comes up against any financial hardship.