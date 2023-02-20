‘RHOP’: Social Media Users React to Ashley Darby’s Revelation She’s Not Getting Alimony in Divorce From Michael

The Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were overjoyed when Ashley Darby announced her split from Michael. After six seasons of seeming embarrassed by his behavior and cheating, it appeared she’d finally had enough. But after revealing the terms of her prenup during the reunion special, fans are stunned that she won’t receive alimony.

Note: This article contains spoilers from part one of the Season 7 reunion of RHOP.

Ashley Darby says she’ll only get spousal and child support from Michael in divorce

The RHOP star filed for legal separation in 2022 after eight years of marriage and two children. Due to Virginia law, she could not file for divorce for an additional year. During part one of the Season 7 reunion, ashley opened up about how assets will be split in their divorce, and she says she isn’t owed much. This comes after a season of Ashley admitting her hesitations of divorcing Michael because of being financially dependent on him.

“It really just did not work out in my favor,” she told reunion host Andy Cohen. “Essentially, everything that Michael came into the marriage with is his. The money that Michael made that he then put into other projects later is all considered his because of the source of the money. If he made that money prior to us getting married, and he invested it into other projects, all the money from the other projects that he invested in is still his.”

When asked by Gizelle Bryant if she knows how much Michael is worth or where his money is, Ashley said no. Per Ashley, their prenup is ironclad. As a result, she says she’s not allowed to collect alimony. Outside of being granted child support for their two minor children, Ashley will keep the home she currently lives in, that she co-owns with Michael, and be awarded spousal support in case she comes up against any financial hardship.

Social media users react to Ashley Darby not receiving any alimony in divorce

Viewers are stunned by Ashley’s revelation. In Season 3, she had their prenup amended, which stated that after five years of marriage and a divorce, she’d be entitled to half of Michael’s assets. Clearly, she was misled. One Twitter user was confused by Ashley being unaware of what Michael is worth and where his money is, and suggested her lawyer dig further into his financials.

“Who is Ashley’s attorney!? You’re telling me no money was made during the marriage??? Girl huh? Get a better attorney & go through those financial documents money was made during that marriage! Michael’s attorney is running circles around yall,” the user wrote.

Another noted that Ashley’s loyalty to Michael was in vein. She famously stood by him amid cheating scandals and questions about his sexuality. And she’s walking away with nothing.

“Ashley Darby defended michael lucifer darby for years just to be @ the reunion w no check, no alimony, no properties, and she has 2 kids and a 13k mortgage,” they wrote.

Despite the contentious financial debate, Ashley says she and Michael are on good terms. Their main focus is co-parenting their children.