‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Details Casting Story, Says She Had No Prior Connections

Candiace Dillard reveals how she got cast on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard made her debut in season 3 and has since cemented her spot in the franchise.

In a January 2023 interview with producer Carlos King, she detailed her casting story. According to the reality TV star, she noticed the franchise during The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s peak and paid attention when the show came to the DMV (Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia) area for Potomac.

She thought she could be a Housewife and prayed for the opportunity, even though she had no prior connections to anyone on the reality series. Dillard said the casting director emailed her a year later to join the newer installment.

According to the “Drive Back” singer, the show is also looking to cast personalities, and she believes her information probably overlapped with OG Housewife Ashley Darby, due to their shared pageant past, and alum Katie Rost.

Dillard says she nailed her initial interview thanks to research

She claims the casting director told her he simply found her through Instagram and reached out to her using her business email attached to her profile.

As other Housewives have bombed their first interviews, King asked Dillard how hers went. According to the reality star, she researched past Housewives and recalled RHOA alum Nene Leakes drinking a glass of wine.

“I do not acknowledge Sesame Street characters. They are make believe. They belong at Sesame Street. Next.” @TherealCANDIACE giving us the best confessionals (maybe ever?!) this season ?? #RHOP pic.twitter.com/TwskJhMJMs — Jared Alexander (@heyyitsjared) January 2, 2023

Therefore, Dillard sipped a glass of Jack Daniels honey which she believes helped her drop her guard during the interview. The singer insists she did well due to how hard the casting director laughed at her responses.

Described as “sassy” and “savvy,” the former Miss United States made her debut in 2018 for season 3. Even though she got her introduction through Darby and the Housewives appeared to have a lot in common, they repeatedly butt heads.

Dillard is currently butting heads the most with Gizelle Bryant

Instead, Dillard bonded with another newer Housewife, Monique Samuels. Following a series of miscommunications, the friends could not get on the same page, and their frustrations bubbled into a physical altercation.

The fight bothered Dillard, and she admittedly hasn’t fully recovered from it yet. Samuels exited the series after the season, and Dillard has since gotten close with Wendy Osefo.

She seemed to be on good terms with Gizelle Bryant until season 7 when the OG Housewife claimed Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, made her uncomfortable by trying to privately speak with her in a room. While Bassett doesn’t deny the interaction, he insists it didn’t play out how she claims.

Their drama likely continues into the spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip as Dillard hinted she and Bryant aren’t on good terms following the season. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.