‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant Is Reportedly an Executive Producer on the Show

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is winding down, and fans highly anticipate the reunion special. Viewers are seeing if host Andy Cohen will hold Gizelle Bryant to the fire for the shenanigans she caused this season with Chris Bassett and Candiace Dillard Bassett. Simultaneously, a popular YouTuber has come forward with shocking allegations about Bryant’s role on the show that may explain why she’s been able to get away with things for so long, and that’s because Braynt reportedly serves as an EP on the show.

Gizelle Bryant | Larry French/Bravo

Funky Dineva says Gizelle Bryant is an executive producer on ‘RHOP’

The revelation that Bryant is not only a cast member but an EP on the show was made during Dineva’s latest review of the Robyn and Juan Dixon cheating scandal. Robyn denied allegations of Juan being unfaithful on the show, only to admit such on a paid podcast, Reasonably Shady, that she hosts alongside Bryant. According to both women, Bryant was aware of the ordeal since 2020 and never broached it on the show.

Source: YouTube

Robyn has received backlash for hiding her reality from the show, while Bryant has come under fire for pressing her friend’s drama despite being infamous for exposing others. Dineva says Bryant should be fired as a result because of her role behind the scenes.

“I’m going to tell you something troublesome that was brought to my attention: Gizelle is the only Housewife in the Housewife franchise who gets an executive producer credit on the show,” he alleges. “You’re getting an EP credit, Gizelle, and you’re also participating in the fu–kery? I know if I were the exces and the people at Bravo, I honestly would feel a type of way. I would never want someone to lose their livelihood, but at the rate in which you’ve forsaken the employer, and you have completely compromised the integrity of the show, thus the network, there needs to be consequences.

Carlos King says Gizelle Bryant is the most prominent cast member of the show

While Bryant hasn’t confirmed reports that she receives an EP credit on the show, there’s another person who believes she’s made herself to be valuable to the show and executives. King is a former EP of RHOA and has close friends who work on the production team of RHOP. He says the show couldn’t last without Bryant, and lists her as his No. 9 Top 10 Housewives of All-Time list on his Reality With the King podcast. He even gives her the nickname “Gizelle ‘Kobe’ Bryant,” likening her to the late NBA champion of reality TV.

Source: YouTube

“I know Gizelle Bryant is the one you love to hate, and I know that she has this power over the Housewives fans where you either really love Gizelle or you really hate Gizelle,” King explained. For him, it’s part of what makes her fascinating.

“When you think of The Real Housewives of Potomac franchise, Gizelle Bryant’s face comes to mind,” he added. “Without Gizelle Bryant, nothing would be happening on the Potomac Housewives,” he noted, adding that Bryant is the only “force multiplier” on the show.

Fans of ‘RHOP’ say Gizelle Bryant receives preferential treatment

King is right in his assessment that fans of the show are split on how they feel about Bryant. While she has fans, she gets slammed on social media and is constantly put in the hot seat at the reunion specials by Andy Cohen for instigating the mess between her co-stars. Since Season 1, she’s always gotten the most prominent seat at the reunion, which is the first seat beside Cohen. Bryant insists she ignores the noise and even plays the villain role in interviews and on her social media channels.