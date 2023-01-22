‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Clarifies Why Charrisse Jackson Mentioning Her Mother’s Funeral Upset Her

After trying to avoid her for most of the season, Karen Huger went off on former Housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan during The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 for mentioning her attendance at Huger’s mother’s funeral. Many viewers, and other castmates, claimed they didn’t understand the situation, and the Grande Dame clarified it in a YouTube video.

Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson Jordan had a heated exchange during ‘RHOP’ Season 7

Karen Huger has avoided Charrisse Jackson Jordan the several times other castmates have invited her to events during The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7. She hasn’t opened up about her issue with the former OG Housewife, only insisting that she doesn’t want a friendship with her.

Things came to a head during Ashley Darby’s birthday trip in Mexico at dinner when Jackson claimed Huger never contacted her when her father died. When Huger mentioned that she tried to support the reality TV star as her mother died, Jackson noted that she attended the funeral.

Check out this SNEAK PEEK from this Sunday’s all-new Potomac. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/healKVs2qZ — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) January 19, 2023

However, Huger insisted it wasn’t in good faith, claiming that the former Housewife only went to get back on the show.

Their exchange got heated as Huger felt Jackson used the death of her mother for personal gain, resulting in her standing up and repeatedly angrily telling the OG Housewife not to mention her mother again. Some cast members, including Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, claimed they didn’t understand the blowup and didn’t believe Jackson attended the funeral for “clout.” However, Huger clarified in a YouTube video published shortly after the episode aired.

Huger explains why she got so upset with Jackson

During the 17-minute video, which also doubled as showing her skincare routine, the Grande Dame explained they weren’t friends when her mother died.

Therefore, Jackson’s unexpected presence at the funeral surprised her and her family. Huger claimed she attempted to give the OG Housewife the benefit of the doubt but became skeptical once Jackson tried to mention it at co-star Candiace Dillard’s anniversary party within months of the funeral.

When you’re given every opportunity to clear yourselves and your burry yourselves deeper, one could say, you just plain foolish. — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) December 16, 2022

As a result, Huger believes her former castmate only attended the service as means to get close to her and get back on the show, upsetting her. At the dinner, the Grande Dame claimed she “had enough” and felt she asserted herself without losing control.

According to Huger, she has learned from the situation and forgave Jackson. While she has no problem maintaining cordial relations with the former Housewife, the LaDame owner said she has no desire to have a friendship with her.

Huger avoided Jackson several times before the heated exchange

In the premiere episode, Dixon invited Jackson to Huger’s Spring Party, even though she and the Grande Dame weren’t on good terms.

While the former castmate insisted she didn’t know what happened, Huger refused to talk about it. Instead, the OG Housewife pretty much avoided her at her event.

Just when I thought I was going to get through the night without hearing my name ?#WWHL #bravotv — Charrisse Jordan (@CharrisseJordan) October 5, 2020

Additionally, Darby invited Jackson to a pole dancing class with everyone else. It’s unclear if Huger knew, but she texted her co-star that she wouldn’t make it due to a fever.

Noticing that the cast hadn’t gotten together much with their kids, Dixon organized a Family Fun Day that she encouraged Jackson to attend. Huger showed up as well but appeared to fake an illness to leave early, which she has since denied. The Housewife presumably intended to continue ignoring Jackson but felt she couldn’t anymore at the dinner. RHOP airs Sundays on Bravo.