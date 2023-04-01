Why Rick Springfield Was Banned From Releasing 16 Songs He Recorded 50 Years Ago

Rick Springfield was a massive music star in the ’80s, but even he had to bow to his record label’s demands. In 1975, executives shelved one of his albums for being too “suggestive.” But the “Jessie’s Girl” singer’s previously unreleased classic rock songs will soon go public.

Rick Springfield found success with pop-rock songs and albums

Rick Springfield performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Feb. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas | Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

Springfield began his music career at 13 years old when he learned to play the guitar. As a teen, he performed in various bands and finally found success with the pop-rock group Zoot. Despite releasing a handful of songs, the band broke up in 1971.

Springfield soon launched his solo career with his debut single, “Speak to the Sky.” He also released a few albums with Columbia Records, including 1973’s Comic Book Heroes and 1974’s Mission: Magic!

However, the next album he created didn’t impress the label heads.

1 of Rick Springfield’s albums got the ax for being too ‘suggestive’

Springfield’s label at the time, Columbia Records, deemed the musician’s songs too “suggestive,” Iconoclassic Records explains. Executives also thought the hard-rock sound was too edgy for the musician, better known for his bubblegum-pop style.

So they officially shelved the album in 1975, and the rocker moved on.

In the next decade, Springfield unleashed a string of wildly successful albums with RCA Records. 1981’s Working Class Dog, 1982’s Success Hasn’t Spoiled Me Yet, 1983’s Living in Oz, 1984’s Hard to Hold, and 1985’s Tao spawned hits like “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Human Touch,” “Love Somebody,” and “State of the Heart.”

My 1974 unreleased album is finally seeing the light of day via @iconoclassicCDs ! https://t.co/xDdlPZ5rSF pic.twitter.com/hgMCwM3OyZ — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) March 21, 2023

And now, nearly 50 years after his “suggestive” songs were snubbed, they’re about to drop on a new album. Springfield is set to release on May 12 on Iconoclassic Records.

In addition to the original tracks the musician wanted to release, Springfield will contain exclusive bonus songs and a collection of live tracks from a 1974 concert in Idaho. The CD will also come with a 20-page book of previously unseen photos of Springfield.

Fans who don’t know Springfield for his music know him for ‘General Hospital’

Who watched General Hospital? On this date, Mar 25 1981, Rick Springfield made his debut as Dr. Noah Drake on GH. #80s @KatherineDines pic.twitter.com/0MlETiUrSm — Ottawa’s MOVE 100 (@Move100Ottawa) March 25, 2021

Most think of Rick Springfield as a musician, but the rocker has also earned adoring fans for his on-screen roles. He made his acting debut in a 1977 episode of The Six Million Dollar Man and continued appearing in popular shows of the time, including The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, Battlestar Galactica, and The Rockford Files.

But Springfield’s most memorable acting role was in General Hospital. He played Dr. Noah Drake from 1981 to 1983, at the height of his musical success. His hit song “Jessie’s Girl” came out shortly before he began working on the soap opera. It climbed the charts for 19 weeks before hitting number one, where it stayed for two weeks. The song later won a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Male Performance.

Springfield returned to General Hospital in 2005 and continued playing Dr. Drake until 2014. He also portrayed Eli Love on GH from 2007 to 2008. The performer has guest-starred in many other hit shows, including Californication, Hawaii Five-0, Hot in Cleveland, Family Guy, True Detective, Supernatural, The Goldbergs, and American Horror Story: Cult.

Thanks to his successful entertainment career, including seemingly endless concert dates, the star has amassed an impressive fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Springfield’s net worth is an estimated $10 million.