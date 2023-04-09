‘Ride’ Star Beau Mirchoff’s Other Movies and TV Shows

Hallmark Channel has gone country. The network’s new rodeo-focused drama Ride is airing on Sunday nights. The show follows the McMurrays, a Colorado ranching family. They are fighting to hold on to their land while also moving forward after the shocking death of one of their own.

The Ride cast includes Nancy Travis as family matriarch Isabel McMurray, Tiera Skovbye as Isabel’s widowed daughter-in-law Missy, and Beau Mirchoff as her second son, Cash.

Beau Mirchoff plays Cash McMurray on Hallmark’s ‘Ride’

Beau Mirchoff as Cash McMuarry in Hallmark Channel’s ‘Ride’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Brown

Austin (Marcus Rosner), the eldest McMurray son, is a big-time rodeo star, and Cash has always felt somewhat overshadowed by his older sibling. He joins the Marines to make his own way in the world, but in the Ride series premiere, he returns home to Colorado after having spent several years away.

“There are some secrets that have been left uncovered and he kind of comes home to take stock of what’s going on and make sure everything’s OK,” Mirchoff explained in an interview for Hallmark Channel (via YouTube).

Then, disaster strikes when Austin is thrown from his horse and killed during a rodeo ride. That changes everything for Cash.

“Right off the bat a tragic event happens, which changes his whole trajectory and he’s forced into this journey of self-discovery,” Mirchoff said.

The Cash McMurray actor appeared in the Hallmark movie ‘Hidden Gems’

Ride isn’t Mirchoff’s first Hallmark Chanel role. In 2022, he starred alongside Hunter King in the rom-com Hidden Gems. He plays a dive instructor in Hawaii named Jack. Sparks fly when King’s character, Addie, hires him to help her find a family heirloom ring that she lost in the ocean during a paddleboard yoga session.

“There are many gems in the world,” Mirchoff wrote in an Instagram post promoting the movie. “Jeff [Goldblum], Yosemite, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, but the greatest gem of them all is on your television screen tonight.” If you want to check Hidden Gems out yourself, it’s currently streaming on Peacock.

Beau Mirchoff also starred in ‘Good Trouble’ and ‘Awkward’

Mirchoff has been acting since he was a teen, with early roles in shows such as Heartland and CSI: Miami. He also appeared in films such as Scary Movie 4, The Grudge 3, and I Am Number Four.

Ride viewers may also recognize the actor from Desperate Housewives, where he played Danny Bolen, the son of Angie (Drea de Matteo) and Nick Bolen (Jeffrey Nordling). Mirchoff also appeared as Jamie Hunter in Freeform’s The Fosters and its spinoff Good Trouble. From 2011 to 2016, he played Matty McKibben in the hit MTV series Awkward. In 2019, he starred in the Starz series Now Apocalypse. And in 2021, he had a recurring role as a DEA agent named Steve Sheridan in the third season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.

New episodes of Ride air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

