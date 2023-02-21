Rihanna Calls A$AP Rocky’s Bond With Their Son ‘Undeniable’ and Admits the ‘Myth’ Between Sons and Moms

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents for the first time in 2022. The two of them have been spending a lot of time with their son, but they’ve mostly kept him away from the public eye. Recently, Rihanna commented on the “undeniable” bond she sees between Rocky and their child. She believes it’s a sweet reminder of why kids need their dads.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their son in May 2022

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere | Amy Sussman/WireImage

The couple announced they were expecting in January 2022. Then, on May 13, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy. Neither the “Umbrella” singer nor A$AP Rocky have shared their son’s name with the public. As a new mom, Rihanna has been experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. She recently told British Vogue:

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she continues. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn’t matter.”

She also described her relationship with her boyfriend now that they are parents, “We’re best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Rihanna says ASAP Rocky’s bond with their son is ‘undeniable’

A new era begins – and for @Rihanna nothing will ever be the same. Fresh from the Super Bowl and that very special announcement, Rihanna is British Vogue’s phenomenal March 2023 cover star – but this is no ordinary cover. This is a family portrait: https://t.co/dYosr4a6Ah pic.twitter.com/xx4h7LisKU — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2023

Rihanna also gushes at the way Rocky bonds with their son. “I’m just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together,” she told British Vogue. “I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like: ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?’”

The singer added, “Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realised that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”

Rocky has also opened up about his life as a new dad. In December 2022, he told Complex that his priorities have shifted in the past year.

“Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want,” he explained. “I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child

It's official: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child! ❤️ https://t.co/adR0STtuzZ — billboard (@billboard) February 13, 2023

At the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, Rihanna gave a spectacular performance while also announcing to the world that she was pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna shared with British Vogue that she is not putting a limit on how many kids she will have. “Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here,” she said. “I’m open. Girl, boy. Whatever.”