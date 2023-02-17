Rihanna’s Baby Is 1 of the ‘Most Cheerful Infants You Could Ever Wish to Encounter,’ According to Her Vogue Team

Rihanna has always been a force to be reckoned with, whether it be in music, fashion, or beauty. Now, it looks like she’s passing on her star power to her infant, who is reportedly one of the “most cheerful” babies around. According to the team at Vogue, who got a close look at the one-year-old, the little one is super sweet. But it’s no surprise that the child of the iconic singer would be so exuberant. And it looks like Rihanna has been just as smitten from the start.

Rihanna had her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rihanna gave her fans a welcome surprise in January 2022 when she revealed that she was expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The Grammy-winning singer shared the announcement on social media with snapshots from a New York City photo shoot with Rocky.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed a baby boy on May 13, 2022. And while she kept most of her baby’s details private, sources close to Rihanna reported that she was smitten with her newborn from the start.

“Rihanna barely leaves his side,” a source told People. “She is a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby.”

Rihanna and Rocky also have yet to share their baby’s name. But during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna did reveal that they’re expecting their second child.

Rihanna’s baby is the ‘most cheerful’

Rihanna recently sat down with Vogue for a photoshoot and interview and brought her baby — who Vogue referred to as “baby” because that’s what everyone on Rihanna’s team calls him. And after seeing how sweet and happy he was, the magazine’s team suggested the “baby promptly stole the show” and is “among the most cheerful infants you could ever wish to encounter.”

“You are giving poses,” @Rihanna told her baby during his first ever shoot, for British Vogue. Now the pair are expecting their second but could even more be on the cards one day? “I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here." https://t.co/qO5B2mdG6D pic.twitter.com/tTQhC0C9c6 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2023

However, during the interview, a few paparazzi photographers came around trying to snap pictures of Rihanna’s baby. The singer wasn’t surprised. But she admitted that sharing too much of her baby with the world isn’t something she’s comfortable with.

“Throw me to the wolves,” Rihanna said. “Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

Rihanna’s baby inspired her to start a children’s fashion line

Rihanna isn’t just a pop star. She’s found immense success with her beauty and lingerie lines, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Savage.

After having her baby, Rihanna was inspired to start yet another business. As she explained to Vogue, the new mom is planning on building a fashion line for kids that features trendy designs.

In the March 2023 issue of British Vogue, @Rihanna is finally ready to introduce her first child to the world. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything,” she says of her roller-coaster first months as a mother – and now baby number two is on the way: https://t.co/nSCmGk3Fwh pic.twitter.com/lIQwQiHtvv — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2023

“I feel like the kids need it,” Rihanna said. “Let’s get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool.”