Here's what we know about baby No. 2 for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after it was revealed that the pair welcomed another child.

Congrats are in order for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as the couple welcomed their second child together. The “We Found Love” singer and “Praise the Lord (Da Shine)” rapper are already parents to a baby boy named RZA Athelston Mayers who was born in May 2022.

Here’s what we know about RZA and the latest addition to their family.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala | GWR/Star Max/GC Images

Rihanna revealed pregnancy with baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl halftime performance

Rihanna surprised fans when she revealed a baby bump during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance on Feb. 12. 2023.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker showed off her bump by leaving the top of her all-red ensemble open and had social media buzzing when she touched her stomach at the start of her set. The songbird’s rep later confirmed the pregnancy news.

According to TMZ, baby No. 2 is a boy. He arrived on Aug. 3, and while RiRi and Rocky have yet to reveal his name it’s believed to start with the letter “R.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will continue to protect their children’s privacy

We shouldn’t expect to learn the new baby’s name anytime soon as the pair waited a full year to announce their first child’s name. Rocky did so in an Instagram post that read: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN. HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN RZA.”

Their oldest son shares his middle and last name, Athelston and Mayers, with his father. As for his first name, RZA is after Wu-Tang Clan member and actor RZA. The hip-hop artist, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, told CNN that learning Rihanna and Rocky named their child after him is “a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name … RZA is a title, so it’s an honor, and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

RZA stands for “Ruler-Knowledge/Wisdom/Understanding-Allah.”

Rihanna is seen out and about in New York City wearing a RZA shirt | Robert Kamau/GC Images

The Fenty Beauty founder and her partner have posted several photos of little RZA on their social media accounts. He also appeared alongside his parents on the cover of the March 2023 edition of British Vogue. But the “Diamonds” singer wasn’t pleased when the paparazzi shared photos of him without her consent.

Prior to giving birth to her second child, Rihanna made it clear that she and Rocky won’t allow RZA to be exploited in any way.

“Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this,” she said. “We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that. As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”