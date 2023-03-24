Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Only Has One Kid in 2023: Ariana Sky

Now that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is somewhat back in the Jersey Shore spotlight, many people are curious about how many kids he has. Ronnie only has one daughter in 2023, but some fans think the MTV star has more than one child. There’s a good reason for that — here’s why.

Pauly DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Ariana Sky Magro | MTV

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenn Harley welcomed Ariana Sky in 2018

Ronnie and his ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley welcomed Ariana Sky Magro on April 3, 2018. The Jersey Shore celebrity first posted about his baby girl on May 15, 2018. More recently, he spoke about what it’s like raising an almost five-year-old.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but she keeps me balanced,” Ronnie said in the March 23 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “She calms my world down. I didn’t have the perfect situation with her mother, but she turned out perfect. She’s so sweet and polite, and it’s like, ‘Are you mine?'”

Jenn and Ronnie are no longer together. At publication, Ronnie has full custody of Ariana. He is planning to sell his Los Angeles home and move to Miami, where he’ll run Sneaker Clinic, a shoe brand.

Ronnie used to share click-bait articles about having another kid

When Ronnie was engaged to Saffire Matos, he was frequently posting clickbait articles. These posts contained misleading captions with links to articles about celebrity deaths and the kid’s clothing brand he started with Saffire.

For example, in October 2021 Ronnie shared a photo of himself with Saffire. The post was captioned: “Oh BABY! Our FAMILY IS GROWING BY ONE.”

Oh BABY! Our FAMILY IS GROWING BY ONE! ? https://t.co/jLuEcNJM4J pic.twitter.com/EaGFlC1TWW — Ronnie Magro (@RealRonnieMagro) October 27, 2021

This and many other posts contained links to an article about Frosty Bear, the line of children’s clothing he and Saffire started. Despite Ronnie’s heavy promotion around Frosty Bear, the brand never really took off — at publication, the site is no longer active.

Ronnie left ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ to focus on Ariana and his sobriety

Shortly after Ronnie’s domestic violence arrest in May 2021, he announced he was stepping away from Jersey Shore: Family Vacaton. “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories. “My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

Just left to focus on my health and family that’s all ? https://t.co/SJ3lRSV9P5 — Ronnie Magro (@RealRonnieMagro) March 25, 2022

As mentioned in “What a Waste of Cake,” Ronnie was in rehab for “eight or nine months.” Now, he’s working on moving to Miami to start anew with Ariana.

Ronnie might pop up in future episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6, which is currently airing the first half of the season. However, with the second half of the season comes the return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, which likely means no more Ronnie. Fans will have to follow him on Instagram to see what he’s up to and stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest updates on the reality TV star.