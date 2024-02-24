Here's why a royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle really isn't a feminist at all and how the Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson has responded to the criticism.

The rebrand of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has begun. Four years after leaving their royal duties and relocating to the States, the duke and duchess have moved away from playing the victim card and talking about what working in Britain’s famous family was like for them.

Their rebrand started with a new, revamped website that highlights each of their individual accomplishments in their bios. But everything the Sussexes say and do comes with critics and now one royal biographer who knows Harry well has accused his wife of “clutching onto something that is not hers.”

Here’s more on that and the other inaccuracies the author claims were put in Meghan’s bio.

Author says Meghan isn’t a feminist and has been ‘thoroughly nasty’ to the royal family

The first line of her bio on the new Sussex website reads: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity.” But according to royal expert Angela Levin, who got to know the Duke of Sussex when she had exclusive access to him while writing her book Harry: A Biography of a Prince in 2018, said Meghan is no feminist.

Levin told GB News: “I think she sort of doesn’t realize what sort of human being she is. She’s not kind [and] she’s also not a feminist. She claims to be one, but actually she married someone with loads of millions and is seeing her fortune that way. Most of the money they’ve earned is by being thoroughly nasty about Harry’s royal family. She is not someone who has made herself.”

Something else that appears on Meghan and Harry’s website is the royal coats of arms even though they are no longer working royals. Levin added that the former Suits star is “clutching onto something that is not hers.”

Levin isn’t alone in thinking Meghan and Harry using their royal titles and the coat of arms is just proof that they still need to cash in on the royal brand.

Royal commentator and host of the To Di for Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield told Talk TV what Meghan and Harry have done with their new website is “clearly just an attempt to milk off the royal brand. That is just so blatantly obvious. Why can’t you make an all-new logo? Something very American and something very savvy and cool like Meghan did with The Tig. The opportunity was there. It’s just blatant desperation to have those royal ties because without them they are irrelevant.”

The duke and duchess’s spokesperson has fired back at their critics via a statement that read: “We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken.”