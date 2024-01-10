Here's who a royal commentator thinks the Duchess of Sussex should see if she wants redemption because not doing so "is cruel and sadistic."

After quite a few setbacks in 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said 2024 will be their “year of redemption.” It’s not yet known what exactly that entails for them as no new projects have officially been announced. However, there have been predictions and speculation that the duchess could go back to acting, relaunch her lifestyle blog, or write her memoir.

But a royal commentator thinks if Meghan really wants “redemption,” there’s one person she needs to see soon before it’s too late.

Meghan Markle attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women | Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

What an expert says Meghan needs to do if she’s really seeking ‘redemption’

Royal expert Phil Dampier, who has been covering the royal family for more than two decades, spoke to The Sun’s Fabulous about the one thing Meghan needs to do if she’s truly looking to redeem herself from the past year.

According to Dampier, the duchess along with Prince Harry need to start repairing their relationship with Meghan’s father Thomas Markle.

“If they truly want to redeem themselves they should get down to Mexico and see her father Thomas Markle before it’s too late,” Dampier said. “Whatever he did in the past he surely doesn’t deserve to never see his grandchildren. Harry has never met him, and I think the way he has been treated is cruel and sadistic.”

Meghan has been estranged from her father for years now. As many royal fans recall, he was supposed to walk her down the aisle the day she married Prince Harry. However, after his fake paparazzi photo scandal, Thomas suffered two heart attacks and was unable to attend the wedding. He has had other health problems since including a stroke in 2022. Thomas publicly pleaded with his daughter and son-in-law to speak to him and allow him to meet his grandchildren. But so far that has not happened.

The last time King Charles saw his grandchildren

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Archie meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa | HENK KRUGER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As for Prince Harry’s father, the king hasn’t seen much of his grandchildren either since the Sussexes moved across the pond. In fact, there have been reports that the monarch only met Princess Lilibet once. That meeting is said to have occurred during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and is the last time Charles would have seen Prince Archie too.

Dampier added that at some point King Charles should get a visit from the Sussexes as well so he can see his grandkids again saying: “The king is also being deprived of seeing Archie and Lilibet, and that is also unfair.”

Royal commentator Michael Cole spoke about the lack of time the king gets to spend with Archie and Lilibet calling it “very sad.”

He told GB News: “When the king asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said ‘doesn’t the king want to see his grandchildren.’ Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren … It is a very sad state of affairs.”