One British royal family couple “never” puts on a “front,” according to a body language expert. It’s not Prince William and Kate Middleton. Nope, not King Charles III and Queen Camilla, either. Or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to a body language expert, Zara and Mike Tindall are “authentic” and “happy” in each other’s company.

The Tindalls always look ‘happy’ in each other’s presence

Examining Mike and Zara’s demeanor at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed their behavior in public and what it suggests about their relationship.

“Mike is generally always smiling, especially when he’s with Zara,” Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Live Casino (via Express). “I’ve not seen a miserable picture of them together.”

Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, shares three children with the former pro rugby player: Mia, Lena, and Lucas. The couple are also close with William and Kate (Mike has a cheeky nickname for William.)



“The pair come across as very authentic in their matching and mirroring of body language and eye contact,” he went on before noting smiles can be telling.

“Smiles are usually a good indicator to whether a person is feeling genuinely happy,” he explained. “Sometimes in life, you have to pose for photographs when you don’t want to.”

“But these two are always in a happy state. It never appears to me that they’re putting on a front.”

Zara and Mike Tindall are the ‘most tactical’ and ‘visually affectionate’ royal couple

Sure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known for their public displays of affection, or PDA. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales occasionally hug or kiss at an event. But it’s Zara and Mike who take the top spot.

“They are probably the most tactile and more visually affectionate than any other couple in the royal family,” he said, calling the parents of three an “incredibly tight couple.”

Previously, Zara and Mike have even been dubbed the sexiest royal couple beating out William and Kate and Harry and Meghan. They appear to have a “very strong, loving marriage,” complete with a “great rapport,” and lots of “holding hands and kissing.”

The couple met in 2003 at a bar in Australia. Zara was in the country for a gap year before heading off to college. As for Mike, he was there for the World Cup with England’s rugby team.

Zara and Mike are ‘inseparable’

More than 10 years later, Zara and Mike married in July 2011, and the pair’s still “inseparable.”

“They’re also pretty inseparable,” Stanton said. “When they’re not together, they’re always looking out for each other.” How they “gravitate towards [sic] each other proves how strong their bond is, especially at events like Cheltenham.”

Zara and Mike and other British royals are regulars at the annual equestrian festival held at the Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, England, and can be spotted laughing and chatting.

“Overall, Zara and Mike appeared stronger than ever,” Stanton added, concluding, “It’s clear they have a great rapport and a very strong, loving marriage.”

