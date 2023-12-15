Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not be the most loved members of the royal family right now, but one expert said that if Camilla Parker Bowles can find her place, then so can they.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t exactly had the best relationship with the royals in recent years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family back in 2020 after a number of disagreements between the remaining royals as well as a feeling of no protection against the British press. Since then, Harry and Meghan have been living in California, and they have hardly had much contact with their British relatives.

Harry is reportedly working on his relationship with his father, King Charles, and one royal expert thinks that Harry and Meghan could someday return to the royal family — considering Camilla went from “the most hated” person to “the queen.”

King Charles chats with Camilla Parker Bowles and Meghan Markle | Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Royal expert compares Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Camilla Parker Bowles

Harry and Meghan have done some serious damage to their reputations in the eyes of the British public. With that said, that doesn’t mean that they couldn’t — or wouldn’t — fix things at some point. Of course, there are two sides to every story, and Harry and Meghan’s accusations against the royal family aren’t necessarily wrong — it’s just that the British public, for the most part, has sided with the monarchy. Now, one royal expert thinks that if Camilla could go from the worst approval rating to being queen, then anything is possible for Harry and Meghan.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told New Magazine (via Express) that if Camilla could do it, so could Harry and Meghan. “There’s always a way back. Look at Camilla — she was the most hated person in Britain and now she’s the Queen. If that’s possible, anything’s possible,” Larcombe said.



However, Larcombe did say that it’s hard to imagine a situation where Harry and Meghan work everything out with the royals. “But as things stand at the moment, I’d say it’s pretty unthinkable.” He also mentioned that he thinks “the Sussexes are aware the Prince and Princess of Wales are still furious.”

Meghan Markle appears to share a sweet moment with Camilla Parker Bowles in 2018 | Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The newest royal book likely didn’t do anything to fix the royals’ relationship

Harry and his father were reportedly working through things in recent months, with Harry and Meghan’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, even supposedly sending Charles a video to celebrate his 75th birthday. However, once Omid Scobie’s new “Endgame” book dropped, things might have gone in the wrong direction once more.

It was revealed in a since-pulled version of “Endgame” that Charles and Kate Middleton were the two royals who reportedly showed concern over Archie’s skin color. The accusations appeared in a Dutch version of the book, which Scobie later revealed was an earlier version of the book that should never have been published. Still, Harry and Meghan have not distanced themselves from the big reveal, nor have Prince William and Kate Middleton made any comment.

It’s unclear if there has been any discussion of the situation behind the scenes; it also isn’t known how it might have impacted Harry’s budding relationship with his father. Still, the royal family abides by a “never complain, never explain” lifestyle, so we might never know the impact the book had on them.