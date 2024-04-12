A royal commentator explains that things couldn't be more different nowadays for the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

Prince William and Prince Harry live very different lives these days.

William is in the U.K. performing his royal duties and knows exactly what the future holds as he will one day take over the role of monarch and continue a life of service. Harry is in the U.S. after stepping down and deciding not to continue his duties on behalf of the Crown and is carving out his own path in an uncertain future.

As one royal expert pointed out what’s so strange is that the princes are now separated by an ocean because one brother “feared” for his and his wife‘s safety in the U.K., but yet the other brother who will be king is hanging out in local pubs. Here’s more on that.

Prince William went to a pub with Kate’s mother Carole Middleton

Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, attends Day Three of Wimbledon | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Palace announced on Jan. 17, that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had abdominal surgery and would be hospitalized for several days. Weeks later the princess revealed her cancer diagnosis and that she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

During much of her recovery Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, has reportedly been staying with her daughter and son-in-law to help out. According to royal expert Richard Eden, Carole and Prince William were recently spotted out together at a neighborhood pub.

“I’m told [William] popped into a pub in North Norfolk at the weekend with his mother-in-law, who is said to have been staying with the Prince and Princess of Wales for Easter,” Eden wrote in his Daily Mail column. “It was all very low-key, with no great fanfare. He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton.”

Richard Eden also talked about how subtly the Prince of Wales is able to visit a pub and do “normal” everyday activities, which is in stark contrast to how Prince Harry saw things in Britain.

Prince Harry said he had to leave England because he and Meghan ‘feared for their lives’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend one of their final royal engagements, the Mountbatten Festival of Music, at the Royal Albert Hall in London | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eden recalled how Prince Harry said he and Meghan fled Britain in 2020 “fearing for our lives,” yet his brother Prince William seems able to “enjoy a pretty normal life.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex of course moved from the U.K. to America after quitting their royal duties and have been raising their family in Southern California.

Harry has also been fighting to be provided the same security he had when he was a working royal every time he, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, visit the U.K. to ensure their safety. In February 2022, the prince lost his High Court challenge against the government over his security protection when in the U.K. His lawyers have said they intend to appeal that ruling at some point.