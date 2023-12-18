Kate Middleton shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram. Followers agreed she looked exactly like her youngest child, Prince Louis.

Royal family followers were stunned to see a throwback, never-before-seen 1980s photo of Kate Middleton on their Instagram feeds in the early hours of Dec. 18. The snap is part of a series of childhood images Kate and Prince William plan to share in the days leading up to Christmas. However, this particular photo has fans in a tizzy. They claim Prince Louis is the spitting image of a young Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton shared a throwback photo which thrilled royal watchers

To celebrate the initiative Shaping Us, Kate Middleton and Prince William have chosen to share some never-before-seen images of their childhood on their official Instagram page. The selected first photo was of the Princess of Wales.

The caption said, “Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because Shaping Us is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives. Photo of The Princess, Christmas 1983.”

The photo was taken around the time Kate was 1 year old. Royal fans adored the surprise snapshot and shared joy in the comments section of the image.

“That’s literally Prince Louis if he was a girl,” wrote one follower. A second fan noted, “I think we can all agree Louis is the spitting image of his mother; the Middleton genes are visible.”

“Wow, Prince Louis is absolutely the copy of the Princess of Wales,” a third royal watcher claimed. “It’s the necklace for me. Louis is definitely a mini-mommy. Merry Christmas to the Wales family,” shared a fourth Instagram user.

Kate Middleton looks sweet as can be in throwback photograph

One-year-old Kate Middleton looks utterly adorable in the picture posted to social media. She already appeared older than her age as she sat at a lovingly set dinner table.

Kate wore a blue striped dress with a white Peter Pan collar and red buttons down the front. Atop it, she had a dark-colored sweater. The future Princess of Wales accessorized with a plastic bead necklace.

She looked away from the camera as a holiday decoration, lit with candles, illuminated the table. A small bowl and spoon were placed atop a colorful placemat.

The image was shared to shed light on Kate’s initiative, Shaping Us. This movement highlights the importance of a child’s early years on their later development.

Kate Middleton’s Shaping Us sheds light on early childhood development

Shaping Us was launched in January 2023. It is a long-term campaign to spotlight a child’s start in life.

“It isn’t enough, therefore, to simply wish for a better world,” the Princess said during the Shaping Us symposium at the Design Museum in Kensington. “We must acknowledge and address the root cause of some of today’s toughest social challenges. And work together to find better answers.”

“Despite the fact that each and every one of us has had our own childhoods, few people understand the true impact our formative years have had on shaping who we are today. The latest science clearly indicates that early childhood development must focus on more than just our children’s physical and technical skills. We also need to prioritize their inner worlds,” Kate said.

She concluded, “Nurturing skills that enable us to know ourselves, manage our emotions, focus our thoughts, communicate with others, foster positive relationships, and explore the world are just as valuable to our long-term success as reading, writing, or arithmetic.”