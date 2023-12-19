The royal children are raised to adhere to many traditional English customs when it comes to Christmas.

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be busy senior royals, but they keep schedules centered around their three children under 10. Particularly around Christmastime, when the royal couple adheres to many of the same traditions as other young families during the holiday season, including a visit from a very special person on Christmas Eve. Do Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis believe in Santa Claus?

Do Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children believe in Santa Claus?

The royal family enjoys the same Christmas traditions as others, including spending time with family and friends. It’s a respite from their busy schedules, including work, social engagements, and school for the younger children.

But does the clan keep to Christmas traditions, such as a belief in Santa Claus? Yes, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis believe in the holiday season’s wonder, but in a traditional English way.

In the United Kingdom, many children are raised to believe in Santa Claus, or Father Christmas, as he is best known. The royal children believe that he delivers their presents on Christmas morning.

The press has documented William and Kate discussing their children’s experiences with asking Santa Claus for presents. In 2017, William hand-delivered a list from George to Santa while in Finland. He asked for one item, a police car, and signed his list, “Love, George.”

In 2018, when William and Kate joined the royal family for Christmas services at St. Mary Magdalene’s Church, Kate revealed her three children had been up early to see their presents under the family Christmas tree. “It was lovely to see their faces,” Kate said.

What is the difference between Father Christmas and Santa Claus?

Santa Claus photographed in Germany in 2018 | Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images

Father Christmas and Santa Claus appear indistinguishable from the other. Both are depicted as jolly white-haired figures dressed in red and with long white beards.

The concept of Santa stems from Saint Nicholas, an early Christian bishop of Greek descent known for gift-giving. Father Christmas is an entirely different entity as a Yuletide visitor and not a gift-giver.

Father Christmas typified the spirit of celebrating Christmas, embracing joy, festivity, good food, and wine on the 25th of December to coincide with Christmas Day. As Victorian Christmas celebrations began to focus on family festivals around children, Father Christmas started to be associated with the practice of giving gifts, reported Heritage Daily.

Do Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis open Christmas gifts on the eve or day?

Marlene Koenig, royal historian, told HELLO! about the royal family’s Christmas traditions. She explained, “The British royals still follow the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve—the members of the family who are present at Sandringham exchange gifts, usually not expensive.

However, Marlene also added that William and Kate’s children most likely open presents from Santa on Christmas Day at their home. The couple and their family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.