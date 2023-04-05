Royal Family’s First Easter Dinner Without Queen Elizabeth Will Be More ‘Relaxed,’ Predicts Expert

A royal expert says King Charles III might change his first Easter dinner as head of the royal family. Specifically, as it relates to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s rule about children at the dinner table.

The royal family’s Easter celebration is all about the kids

Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Easter is very much a kid-focused holiday for the royal family, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward. “Not as large as it used to be,” the royal family’s Easter dinner has “always revolved around the children and grandchildren,” (via The Sun).

Held at Windsor Castle, Easter Day breakfast is especially kid-friendly with “decorated boiled eggs.” Additionally, “tiny gifts,” like “painted box or bunny,” are “exchanged but nothing expensive.”

Easter dinner is usually ‘only for grown-ups’ but King Charles might have young royals join

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

Some of King Charles’ grandchildren could be seated around the table at the royal family’s Easter dinner.

“They will all have dinner together but not the young children they will eat in the nursery dining room,” Seward said. “The queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit.”

The royal family’s big Easter dinner, traditionally served in the queen’s private dining room, “is only for grown-ups” with “traditional Easter fare” made “from the royal estates.”

That could mean a menu of “venison, pheasant chicken, spring vegetables, new potatoes, and carrots.” Other additions might be salmon, roast ham, and lamb. Whatever’s on the menu, “it will all be English food.”

While King Charles may bend his late mother’s rule regarding children at the dinner table, not much may change overall. “Charles is a traditionalist so I am sure he will do things as they have always been done since he was a child,” Seward said.

Expect lots of kids at the royal family’s 2023 Easter dinner



It seems there will be no shortage of kids when it comes to the royal family’s Easter. The “whole family” will be there, including the younger generation. Although Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, aren’t expected to join.

“It is always the same group and has been for many years,” Seward said. Those attending the royal family’s four-day Easter celebration “will include” the following: “The Chattos and children, Princess Anne and Tim Laurence, Zara and Mike Tindall and their children, Peter Phillips and his two girls, Sophie and Edward and their two children, Beatrice and Eugenie with their husbands and children.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton “will be there” with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. That is “unless they are away skiing.”

Meanwhile, Camilla Parker Bowles’ “children and grandchildren are very likely to be there as it is their only opportunity to spend some time with the king and his family before the coronation.”

“I am certain [Prince] Andrew will be there with his daughters and their husbands,” she added. As for Sarah Ferguson, the Duke of York’s ex-wife and mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Seward’s “not sure” she’ll be there.

“No one is going to refuse” an invite. The reason? It’s “an opportunity for the whole family to get together before the coronation.”