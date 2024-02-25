Meghan Markel might not be a working royal anymore, but she still receives plenty of media attention -- and her latest look has people praising the duchess.

Meghan Markle hasn’t been a working royal since she and Prince Harry stepped back from their senior roles in 2020. Still, she receives a lot of media attention, and she will always legally be a member of the royal family. With that said, people inevitably compare her to Kate Middleton, who is the Princess of Wales and the wife of Prince William, the future king.

People seem to agree that Meghan does one thing with ease, and that she pulls it off “so well.”

Meghan Markle keeps it casual with ripped jeans during one of her first appearances with Prince Harry in 2017 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

People think Meghan Markle’s casual fashion is hard to beat

When Meghan and Kate were both working members of the family, they were also both the most-searched women in the world on the internet. And while they still both focus on a number of important causes, people can’t help but gush over the ladies’ fashion sense. Meghan has always made herself more relatable through her looks; yes, her clothes are expensive, but she wears outfits that are pretty simple and easy to recreate using budget-friendly alternatives — and people love that about the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan recently had a dinner meeting with one of Oprah Winfrey’s producers, and while the dinner was likely an important one, Meghan still managed to keep her sophisticated look casual. Express reported that royal fans took note of Meghan’s effortless outfit, which consisted of a dark sweater and black skinny jeans paired with a black bag. People called her out on the look on social media outlets — in a good way. Fans seemed to think that Meghan “does casual looks so well,” and that “this is something I could see myself wearing.”

Meghan gained attention during her 2019 Southern Africa tour with Prince Harry, where she was often spotted wearing flowy dresses and even jeans during royal outings. The looks were always put together well; they were never too casual that they looked disrespectful but rather made the duchess more relatable to the everyday working woman.

Meghan Markle wears a casual, flowy dress during her trip to Africa in 2019 | Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has remained out of the spotlight amid recent royal news

The royal family always has news circulating, but between Kate’s abdominal surgery and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, the family has found themselves in the media more than ever. And Meghan might be doing the best thing for her and her reputation — she’s staying out of it. Back when Meghan and Harry left the royal family, the duchess was often put in can’t-win situations where no matter what she said or did, she was looked at negatively. Meghan’s silence amid the ongoing health crises in the family might be her best option at remaining low key.

Rumor has it that Meghan and Harry both reached out to Kate after her surgery and sent her well wishes. Harry also visited the UK shortly after news broke of his father’s cancer, though Meghan stayed behind in California with the kids. It’s unclear how the royal relationships will play out as time goes on.