Fans can't stop talking about how differently the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex handled a similar situation involving youngsters.

Members of the royal family just never know what’s going to happen when they do walkabouts or attend engagements and interact with the public. Meghan Markle learned that when she was still a working royal.

During one public outing with her husband, the duchess found herself in an awkward situation when a young child decided to start touching her shoulder and hair. But Meghan isn’t the only family member who has dealt with that royal peril. The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) has also come across some young unpredictable fans who wanted to reach out and tug on her hair too.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend the Royal Foundation Forum | CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Now, a video comparing Kate and Meghan’s very different reactions to the same type of situation is going viral and has people talking.

The outings when youngsters touched Kate and Meghan’s hair

In 2019, Kate and Prince William did a walkabout to greet well-wishers during their trip to the Scottish coastal city of Dundee. As the princess leaned down and said hello to one young fan, the little girl started touching Kate’s hair.

The same thing happened to Meghan back in 2018 during the Sussexes’ visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The duchess happened to be within arm’s length of a 3-year-old named Walter Kieran. Therefore, the little boy couldn’t resist touching and trying to grab her hair.

Video shows how differently they reacted to the situations

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle join other royals as they attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey | PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A video uploaded to TikTok is revisiting those encounters and highlighting the royal ladies’ very different reactions. The 11-second clip, which features the Cyndi Lauper tune “True Colors,” shows a split screen with each interaction playing side by side.

Kate, on the left side, is seen smiling brightly at the little girl and then starts laughing with her for another moment before standing up straight and moving along to shake hands with others in the crowd assembled there.

Meghan, on the right side, is seen standing awkwardly facing away from Walter apparently trying not to engage. What the TikTok video does not show is that at one point the duchess appears to have had enough and turns around playfully grabbing his hand. Prince Harry then intervened and jokingly pretended he was lecturing Walter to try and make things a little more light-hearted.

The TikTok video has racked up more than 914,000 views, over 9000 likes, and garnered hundreds of comments.

While the majority praised Kate for the better reaction, some were on Team Meghan. As one person wrote: “I like Meghan [for] keeping it real.”

Kate actually had a more recent incident when a fan gripped the back of her head so they could get a picture with her. That video, which made the rounds in 2023, captured the overzealous fan grabbing onto the back of Kate’s hair as she took a selfie with her. The princess handled that instance like a pro too and just continued smiling before moving on.