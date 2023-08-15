Prince William just gave royal fans a look into his personal office during a recent Instagram live, and they quickly spotted some adorable family photos.

In a recent intimate peek into his personal workspace, Prince William gave fans more than just an insight into his environmental initiatives. Those with a keen eye spotted a heartwarming gesture to his wife, Kate Middleton.

During an Instagram live chat about his Earthshot Prize project, viewers’ attention were drawn to a special photo prominently displayed. The image, taken during their 2010 engagement, evoked nostalgia and reaffirmed the royal couple’s deep bond.

Royal watchers spy Prince William’s sweet photo of Kate Middleton

William gave followers a sneak peek into his workspace, and admirers were thrilled to spot a sentimental touch dedicated to his wife, Kate.

Taking to Instagram stories for a chat, William dived deep into the details of his Earthshot Prize project. While sitting in his office, he covered a range of subjects, from climate change to mythical animals.

But what caught the attention of many was a beautiful frame capturing Kate in the background.

The photo behind William was captured during the couple’s engagement in 2010. Fans, of course, absolutely loved this charming tribute to the Princess of Wales.

And that’s not the only photo William showcased in the chat. Viewers also noticed a delightful picture on another table, showcasing his two older kids, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, donning their school outfits.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are stealing the royal spotlight with their new initiatives

William’s special appearance on Instagram came ahead of the debut Earthshot Prize awards. This innovative initiative seeks answers to Earth’s environmental challenges over the forthcoming years.

Environmental protection and paving the way for future generations has become a central goal for William. Along with his efforts to combat climate change, he’s an outspoken supporter of ending homelessness, and actively engages with charities that focus on young people at risk.

Just last June, he introduced Homewards, a community-driven initiative to prevent and eradicate homelessness.

Meanwhile, Kate has been passionate about backing charities emphasizing early childhood development’s significance. In 2017, she led Heads Together, a movement addressing mental health. She’s also advocated for physical well-being, highlighting the life-changing impact of sports.

With William now next in line to wear the crown, he and Kate are rapidly emerging as the focal figures within the royal family.

Popular U.K. podcaster praises Prince William and Kate Middleton

A prominent podcast in the U.K. praised William and Kate for upholding royal customs while bringing the monarchy into the modern world.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in September, the royals have shifted their focus towards the Prince and Princess of Wales. Lady Violet Manners, a podcast mastermind and daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, spoke enthusiastically to Fox News about the British royals.

“The Princess of Wales is a real hero of mine,” she stated. “I think the work that she and the Prince of Wales do for all the charities that they are involved with is extraordinary. We’re very lucky to have them in this country.”

Manners highlighted how William and Kate have moved the royal family in a good direction. Not only do they always fulfill their royal duties, but they do so while raising three beautiful children.

But their dedication to their charitable work is something Manners praised the most. She also stated how their projects align perfectly with the responsibilities fans have come to expect from the future King and Queen.