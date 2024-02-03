Find out what a former royal employee said about the family needing to be prepared because the Duchess of Sussex is going to toss "another bomb" their way.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t close out 2023 on a high note but vowed that 2024 would be their “redemption year” as they focus on new ventures. They also said that their new projects won’t involve talking about the royal family anymore. However, the rumors that Meghan wants to write her own memoir have gained traction since the release of the duke’s Spare and the fact that they signed a multi-book deal with the publisher Penguin Random House.

Now though, reports are swirling that Harry “scrapped” the idea of his wife penning her memoir as he doesn’t think it’s something that should be on their agenda going forward. But someone who used to work for the royals and knows the prince doesn’t buy that and believes Meghan will write her book to ensure that her side of the story is out there for people to consume.

Ex-butler says the royals need to brace themselves for the ‘inevitable’ from Meghan

Meghan Markle watches the sitting volley ball competition during Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Paul Burrell began working in the royal household when he was 18 years old and served as Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footman. In 1987, he was moved to the household of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. When they separated, Burrell became Diana’s personal butler and looked after her and her sons until the princess’s death in 1997. He opined that the Duchess of Sussex will write her memoir, which would be another headache for the royals to deal with just like Spare.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Burrell said: “I am waiting for Meghan to release her own memoir. [She] is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from Spare, and that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman’s perspective.

“I think watch out because it is going to be another bomb in the House of Windsor — another explosion will go off when we find out that she is going to publish, and she will. There is no way she is going to stay quiet. She is going to want her side of the story out there and that will do even further damage to the royal family and rock them even more.”

Former royal employee also believes the king is right ‘not to take a stand’ against Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After Harry released his book with more attacks against his family members, many wondered if that was enough to push King Charles to speak up and dispute some of the Sussexes’ claims. But he did not. And Burrell thinks the monarch is correct in how he has dealt with everything by not saying anything.

“I don’t think the royal family will ever respond. It is a private matter between the king and his sons, and it’s a family issue,” the former butler explained. “They have made great steps coming forward about the king’s illness but that doesn’t extend to family politics.

“They will always be solved behind closed doors. They will never be solved in public and I think the king is right not to take a stand against Harry or Meghan and just let it blow over because it will. They just have to weather the storm.”