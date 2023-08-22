Matt Damon has somehow ended up on Rudy Giuliani's bad side. Here's what the politician had to say about the actor.

In 2023, an audio transcript filed in court in a lawsuit by Rudy Giuliani’s former assistant revealed that the former New York City mayor has a problem with a surprising person: Matt Damon. In a 2019 conversation, Giuliani rolled his eyes at the actor’s politics before making more personal digs. Here’s what he had to say about the Oscar winner.

Rudy Giuliani has a problem with Matt Damon

In a transcript submitted by Giuliani’s former assistant Noelle Dunphy, the politician struggled to name any celebrities who identify as Republicans.

“Ain’t too many,” he said, per Insider. “Brad — not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him.”

Rudy Giuliani | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Dunphy asked if Giuliani was referring to Bradley Cooper — he wasn’t — before mentioning that Matt Damon is “very liberal.” In response, Giuliani called Damon a homophobic slur before taking a shot at his height.

“Matt Damon is also 5’2,” he said. “Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo.”

Per IMDb, Damon is 5’10”.

The actor has been outspoken about his politics

Giuliani’s vitriol toward Damon might have to do with the actor’s politics. In 2019, Damon spoke about his excitement for the Democratic field in the upcoming presidential election. By this time, Giuliani had begun working on Donald Trump’s personal legal team.

“There’s going to be a huge Democratic field. I love Joe Biden and especially now, particularly with our institutions under such attack,” he told CNBC. “I think it would be a great signal to the world if we put somebody who was established and very stable and very wise back in charge.”

He also endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and co-hosted a fundraiser for Elizabeth Warren in 2012.

Matt Damon once spoke about no longer using the same slur Rudy Giuliani used to describe him

Several years before, Damon discussed the same homophobic slur used by Giuliani. He admitted he had stopped using it in 2021 after his daughter scolded him.

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘F-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” he told The Times. “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter.”

Matt Damon | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Damon said he was making the same joke he’d cracked in a movie, but realized he shouldn’t be using the slur at all because of his daughter’s reaction.

“She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You,'” he added. “She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the F-slur!’ I understood.”