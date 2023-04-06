‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Lady Bunny Says RuPaul Isn’t Fully in Drag During Judging

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been on the air for over a decade, and throughout that time, the drag legend has created countless pop culture moments as a host and judge on the show. Her longtime friend Lady Bunny has made appearances on Drag Race as well, and their playful relationship remains on full display. Bunny recently revealed some tidbits of information about how RuPaul actually runs the show.

RuPaul and Lady Bunny | Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for MTV

Lady Bunny and RuPaul have been friends for decades

RuPaul’s career as a drag entertainer dates back to the 1980s. In 1982, Ru was an aspiring superstar living in Atlanta, Georgia. It was there where she met and became friends with Lady Bunny.

The two briefly worked as go-go dancers for a band called the Now Explosion, and they quickly became fixtures in the Atlanta gay scene in the early 1980s. RuPaul revealed decades later in an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars that he was the first person to ever put Lady Bunny in drag, technically making him her drag mother.

In 1983, Lady Bunny moved to New York City, and she and RuPaul were roommates for a period of time. They went on to star in low-budget movies that have since become cult classics, including RuPaul’s Starbooty trilogy.

Lady Bunny and RuPaul’s friendship

Having been friends for so long, RuPaul and Lady Bunny are no stranger to reading each other. In an April 2023 episode of the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast, Lady Bunny spoke about her own career, as well as her relationship with RuPaul. She acknowledged that, just as with other queens and friends of hers like Drag Race winner Bianca del Rio, reading each other is all in good fun.

“We’re friends in real life, we read each other when we’re on camera or on stage,” Bunny said. “That’s what friends can do.”

Lady Bunny was a judge on RuPaul’s Drag U in the early 2010s. A few years later, on season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Bunny was the subject of a roast where she was being memorialized as if she had died.

Lady Bunny speaks about RuPaul’s judging table couture

When asked about RuPaul as a judge on the show, Bunny relayed information she’d heard about how Ru actually presents himself when filming the judging panel portions of each episode. This includes de-dragging to be more comfortable as they film, which takes a lot longer than what people see on TV.

“[She’s in drag] from the waist up,” Bunny said. “So why have on a girdle and why be tucked and why not have on sweatpants and sneakers?”

“Now, I have not seen that, and I cannot verify that, but that is the rumor,” she added. “And I don’t blame her.”

Utica called out RuPaul’s judging ‘fashion’

RuPaul opting for comfort when filming the judging has been acknowledged on Drag Race before. On season 13, Utica decided to make it a part of her own roast routine.

“RuPaul, you are such a fashion icon,” she said to the drag legend. “If you could stand up for us, please?” The queens watching were shocked, as no one had ever mentioned Ru’s judging leisurewear before, and certainly not on the Drag Race main stage.

Rather than stand up and show whatever he was wearing from the waist down, Ru simply smiled and gave Utica two middle fingers.