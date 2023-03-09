‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Sugar, and Spice May Have a Family Tour in the Works

Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has seen some of its competitors butt heads and go on to become great friends. Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Sugar, and Spice are a perfect example of such a relationship. Mistress and Malaysia took Sugar and Spice under their wings, and they quickly became tight-knit sisters.

(L-R) Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy, and Spice | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Sugar, and Spice have grown close on season 15 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Sugar and Spice entered the werkroom as the first biological siblings to compete on Drag Race. They’re early in their drag careers and were up against some fierce competition.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx also represented firsts on the show. Mistress is the first queen from Houston to appear on the Emmy-winning series, while Malaysia is the first Miami-bred queen on the show.

At first, the twins get on some of the queens’ nerves. But Mistress and Malaysia eventually developed a soft spot for them and unofficially adopted them as their drag daughters.

There might be a tour with Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Sugar and Spice coming

Malaysia spoke about her bond with Mistress and the twins in a post-elimination interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“You didn’t really see much of me and the twins bond… Well, you’ve seen it on the show but not much, as much as maybe Mistress, but I am super close and I love them dearly and every time I’m in L.A. I stay over to their house and we just have a blast. I love them so much,” she said.

She went on to tease that a family tour might be coming soon. “Maybe it is a tour in the works, I don’t know. If the people want to see it, speak on it, or forever hold your peace,” she said. “But also I just bought a new pair of platform heels. I don’t know how tall they are. They’re my Sugar and Spice heels. I put a video on Twitter and I almost lost my ankle so I don’t know how this gonna work.”

Sugar and Spice helped Malaysia Babydoll Foxx buy her first doll

On a recent trip to L.A., Sugar and Spice took Malaysia to buy her first ever doll. While Sugar and Spice are doll collectors, Malaysia has never owned one, and it was a big moment for everyone involved.

“Just a baby doll fox and her two baby doll daughters,” Sugar captioned an Instagram photo of the occasion. “I truly feel like the best gift you can give someone is being a safe space for their inner child to come out and play. Getting so close to [Malaysia] and taking her doll shopping to get her first doll is a moment I’ll cherish forever!”

“I’m being emo and my Cancer is coming out but thank you for being a forever friend and now family. And I can’t forget about my other momma [Mistress Isabelle Brooks],” Sugar added. “Excited for more fam adventures.”

Malaysia, for her part, was grateful to have such close friends help her release her inner child. “Ugh. I love y’all so much! Words can’t express how much light y’all have brought into my life,” she replied in a comment. “Letting me know not to take life so seriously and to have fun as much as possible. We only share a glimpse of all the love we have for each other. One day the world will see us all for who we truly are and hopefully get to spread that love.”