‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Marcia Marcia Marcia on if She Thought Her Lip-Sync Was Worth a Double Shantay

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 has been a landmark season with some incredible lip syncs. Fan-favorite queens Marcia Marcia Marcia and Anetra lip-synced to “Boss B****” by Doja Cat in one of the most unforgettable performances in the show’s history. When reflecting on her elimination, Marcia considered whether she deserved to stay in a double shantay.

Marcia Marcia Marcia and Anetra lip-synced to ‘Boss B****’ by Doja Cat

Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race saw the introduction of many artists to the long list of lip-syncs over the years. Megan Thee Stallion, The Bangles, Anitta, Lil Nas X, and Doja Cat all had their Drag Race musical debut as the artists behind lip-sync songs.

In the episode “Two Queens, One Joke,” the contestants were paired up with one another (and in Marcia’s case, was on her own) as they performed stand-up comedy sets. In the end, Anetra and Marcia were deemed the worst of the week and had to lip-sync against each other.

Anetra and Marcia performed “Boss B****” by Doja Cat from Birds of Prey: The Album. The track has been certified platinum in the US, with over one million copies sold. The lip-sync was jaw-dropping, as Anetra dove over Marcia as she was in a backbend, and both queens showed why they deserved to stay. In the end, Anetra was told to shantay and Marcia had to sashay away.

Marcia Marcia Marcia on whether she deserved to stay

When looking back on the lip-sync in a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Marcia wasn’t even aware that Anetra jumped over her until she was eliminated.

“It was entirely improvised. I did not know that she jumped over me until I got off stage and one of the PAs was like, ‘That was amazing, Anetra jumped over you!'” she recalled. “In those moments, you’re blacked out, doing whatever you can. I absolutely love Anetra, so when they told us, I was like, good, Anarcia until the end!”

When it came to putting on a show, Marcia has learned how to feel out energy and deliver based on that. “It’s not going to be fun for anyone if you’re just trying to stand in front of the other person,” she said. “Regardless of the outcome, going out on a strong lip-sync is one of the things I’m most grateful for and having Anetra there is something I was so grateful for, because she’s so sweet and supportive and incredible performer. Getting to do it with her was an honor and a privilege.”

Still, even though she was “blacked out” in the moment, she had some idea that she and Anetra were delivering.

“I definitely knew it was going well. Ali Wong was losing her mind. The whole judges’ panel was screaming,” she remembered. “I had a lot to prove to RuPaul, and to see RuPaul at the end of it with this huge grin, it was almost like maybe she didn’t expect it. I did what I had to do, and if a double shantay was possible, I did everything in my power to make it happen.”

Anetra has become the season’s lip sync assassin

Anetra showed her talents as a performer in the first episode, winning the talent show episode thanks to her lip-syncing and martial arts skills. Since then, she’s been in four lip-syncs (and counting), burning up the stage to Fifth Harmony’s “I’m in Love With a Monster,” Vanessa Williams‘ “The Right Stuff,” CeCe Peniston’s “Finally,” and Doja Cat’s “Boss B****.”