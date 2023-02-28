‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Spice Performed a Full Rap Before Elimination Exit

Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race marks a milestone season. Not only is it the show’s crystal anniversary, but the Emmy-winning series also celebrated its 200th episode midway through the season. Spice had the honor of sashaying away on the landmark episode, and left her mark on the stage before leaving by performing a whole rap for RuPaul, the judges, and her fellow Season 15 sisters.

Spice | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Spice competed on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ with her twin Sugar

Spice made herstory on Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race when she walked into the werkroom with her twin, Sugar. The TikTok-famous duo made herstory as the first biological siblings to compete on a Drag Race series together.

Their time on the show together didn’t last long, however. In the season’s Snatch Game episode, Sugar impersonated Trisha Paytas while Spice played Miley Cyrus. They both landed in the bottom for their impressions and lip synced against each other to Pat Benatar’s “You Better Run.” Though they were pitted against each other, the two lip synced in harmony, complete with their own choreographed sections.

In the end, Sugar sashayed away, leaving Spice on her own in the competition. She went on to compete in challenges such as The Daytona Winds 2 and the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa.

Spice performed a whole rap for her elimination from ‘Drag Race’

Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race marked its 200th episode of the show. To honor the occasion, RuPaul threw a Crystal Ball, given crystal’s place as the traditional gift for a 15th anniversary. Spice ended up in the bottom lip syncing against Salina EsTitties, and was ultimately the queen sent home on the landmark episode.

Spice’s exit poked fun at her and Sugar’s signature trot when they walk down the runway, which RuPaul and Michelle Visage said they didn’t want to see any more of. But there was another part of her exit that fans didn’t get to see.

“I did a full rap for you,” Spice revealed in a post-elimination interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Before I walked off and trotted away, I was like, ‘Ru, I never got to do my little rap for you,’ and she was like, ‘Baby, we’ll hear it on iTunes before it comes out.’ Out of nowhere, I started doing my rap…. They were dying of laughter. All the girls were like, ‘That was the best exit, that was iconic.'”

“I think they wrote me off as someone who was strange or too unserious because of how it went down with Sugar,” she continued. “Growing up, with twins, sometimes if someone gets into a fight with one of the twins, they write the other one off. Unfortunately, I think that happened with me, and it ended up being fine.”

Spice stood on her own in the competition

Despite being separated from her twin early on in the competition, Spice represented both her and her sibling well. Both twins gained a drag family, as they previously had only done drag in their bedroom, save for a few live performances.

By the time Spice left, she had earned a place in her fellow competitors’ hearts. After Salina EsTitties was declared safe in their lip sync, Loosey LaDuca laments at the back of the stage, “Oh, my Spicey.”