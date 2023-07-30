The ‘Harry Potter’ cast occasionally shared their opinions towards getting tattoos, although none of them have marked their bodies yet.

Harry Potter coming to its conclusion was an emotional time for the actors involved. So much so that the cast and crew considered branding themselves with a permanent reminder of their time on set. But although Rupert Grint was interested in the idea, it seemed a few of his co-stars weren’t on board.

Emma Watson didn’t see herself getting tatoos

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint | Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Grint and Watson had different feelings regarding how to commemorate the end of the Harry Potter franchise. According to Grint, they considered inking themselves. To honor both the movies and the character, the tattoos would’ve referenced Harry Potter’s iconic look.

“There was talk between us about doing something like a tattoo,” Grint once told Daily Mirror. “It would have been something subtle like Harry’s lightning scar. It would’ve been a great way of marking the end of filming.”

According to the NZ Herald, Watson was also interested in commemorating her Harry Potter experience in a meaningful way. But she ruled out getting a tattoo.

“I love tattoos. But I love them on other people,” Watson once told Wonderland (via News 18). “In fact, I have a Pinterest account and a whole board of tattoos that I like but I would never want one for myself. I don’t think I could pull it off. My own self-image would not allow it.”

Daniel Radcliffe’s career choices made it difficult for him to get tattoos

Unlike Watson, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was always keen on getting tattoos. In an interview with The Guardian, he confirmed reports that he wanted to get a tattoo based on a rock band’s song lyrics.

“‘Bravery Already Exists,’” Radcliffe said of the quote. “I want to get a tattoo on my forearm, something on my chest and maybe something on my back. There’s various quotes I love. It sounds pretentious but there’s something about the Beckett quote: ‘Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.’”

But Radcliffe joked that one of the reasons he couldn’t get any tattoos was due to the nature of his work. Especially during that period, where he was showing a lot of skin in several of his projects.

“I’ve got to get a sustained series of jobs where I don’t have to get naked. But I haven’t hit one of them yet, for some reason. There was that first few years of my career when I was just doing Potter where there wasn’t a huge amount of nudity. But since then it’s been almost every job,” he said. “Recently I had my gay sex scene in Kill Your Darlings, a skinny-dipping scene in The F Word and a straight sex scene in Horns. It’s just been a year of it,” he said.

Although in a fairly recent Wired interview, Radcliffe shared he might have not been too far off from marking himself.

“There will always be, like, a makeup artist who I know will be like, ‘Don’t do it, we have to cover them and we secretly hate you for it,’” he said.

Tom Felton also wanted a ‘Harry Potter’ tattoo

Harry Potter alum Felton wasn’t only interested in getting a tattoo, but seemed to actively try to get his co-stars to follow his lead. But Felton shared that he and his cast backed out before it happened.

“I wasn’t supposed to say anything, but we’ve all got lightning bolts on our a***s,” he quipped in an interview with The Sun (via Belfast Telegraph). “No, I’m joking. But I did try and talk them into it. I thought it was a nice idea – maybe not on the a**e, but a little something. We talked about it but all wimped out.”