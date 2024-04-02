Ryan Edwards and his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, appear to be getting very close, very quickly. They’ve moved in together. On Easter, the former Teen Mom OG star was photographed with Conner and the mother of his oldest child. While Edwards and Conner get cozy, he hasn’t legally ended his last relationship. Ryan Edwards is still, technically, married to Mackenzie Standifer. Here is where their divorce stands right now.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer separated last year

Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards are not yet divorced, but they separated for more than a year. In February 2023, Standifer filed for an order of protection against Edwards after he threatened her. He later trashed the home she shared with him and spent time in and out of jail before being remanded to a rehabilitation center.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer | MTV/YouTube

The same month, Standifer filed for divorce from Edwards and seemed resolute in her desire to move on. By the summer, Edwards was moved from a rehabilitation facility to a sober living house under a court order. He appears to be living independently with his new girlfriend now. But neither Edwards nor Standifer filed additional paperwork needed to move their divorce case forward.

Standifer and Edwards both want to proceed with their divorce

Edwards and Standifer agree that they no longer wish to be married to each other. Last month, it was reported that a judge dismissed the divorce case because no movement had been made by either Edwards or Standifer in more than 270 days. The dismissal got the ball rolling again, though. Shortly after the case was dismissed, both Standifer and Edwards filed for divorce again.

According to The U.S. Sun, Edwards filed legal paperwork in early March. He also submitted a parenting plan. Around the same time, Standifer requested that her case be reopened. It is unclear where the case stands at the moment. Still, it is open, and both parties seem to be in agreement regarding ending the marriage. It is unlikely that they agree on much else, considering the alleged harassment and drama that surrounds them.

It could take months for a final divorce decree to be issued

While Standifer and Edwards are on the same page regarding ending their marriage, it could still take months for a final divorce decree to be issued. Because a judge dropped the case due to inactivity, the former duo had to start the process again.

Ryan Edwards | MTV/YouTube

According to Miles Mason Family Law Group, most uncontested divorces in Tennessee are completed within six months of the initial filing. Contested divorces take substantially longer. According to the legal expert, it isn’t uncommon for contested divorces to take upwards of 18 months to complete. It is unclear if Standifer and Edwards will battle it out over assets, including property, or custody of the two children they share. Since the separation, Standifer has maintained custody of their two children, Jagger and Stella. Neither party has spoken publicly about the process.